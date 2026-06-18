Kai Cenat Hilariously Negotiates With Drake Over BenDaDonnn's Streamer University Admission

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Twitch streamer and social media personality Kai Cenat (wearing hat) watches the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat is taking admissions applications for Streamer University, and when BenDaDonnn came knocking, Drake made a phone call.

Kai Cenat is streaming again, and it's all thanks to his second season of Streamer University. Before the classes can begin, he needs students. The admissions process is being streamed live, and some famous faces have been making cameos.

For instance, just the other day, we saw Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat get brutally rejected, and for good reason. On Wednesday night, however, we got a glimpse of comedian BenDaDonnn, who was also looking to get into the exclusive school.

Cenat had some trepidation about letting him in, but BenDaDonnn would not go down without a fight of sorts. In fact, he decided to deploy his secret weapon: Drake. The comedian called his good friend, and this subsequently led to a negotiation between Drizzy and Cenat.

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Kai Cenat and Drake Talk It Out

Cenat spotted the chain that BenDaDonnn was wearing and remarked that he wanted one just like it. Ben was ready to give Cenat his chain directly, but the streamer was not going for it. Instead, he wanted Drake to gift him a personalized chain. The artist couldn't help but stall and then leave BenDaDonnn hanging, in hilarious fashion.

In the video, Drake alludes to something extreme that Ben did to get what he wanted. He subsequently hung up the phone as Cenat begged the comedian for an explanation. BenDaDonnn then said Drake had agreed to gift the chain and that Kai should let him in.

Once again, Cenat was not going for it, noting that Drake did no such thing. It was a pretty funny exchange that will likely end in BenDaDonnn not making the cut for Streamer University. Clearly, Cenat is running things in a strict fashion.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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