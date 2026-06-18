Kai Cenat Hilariously Negotiates With Drake Over BenDaDonnn's Streamer University Admission

Kai Cenat is streaming again, and it's all thanks to his second season of Streamer University. Before the classes can begin, he needs students. The admissions process is being streamed live, and some famous faces have been making cameos.

For instance, just the other day, we saw Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat get brutally rejected, and for good reason. On Wednesday night, however, we got a glimpse of comedian BenDaDonnn, who was also looking to get into the exclusive school.

Cenat had some trepidation about letting him in, but BenDaDonnn would not go down without a fight of sorts. In fact, he decided to deploy his secret weapon: Drake. The comedian called his good friend, and this subsequently led to a negotiation between Drizzy and Cenat.

Kai Cenat and Drake Talk It Out

Cenat spotted the chain that BenDaDonnn was wearing and remarked that he wanted one just like it. Ben was ready to give Cenat his chain directly, but the streamer was not going for it. Instead, he wanted Drake to gift him a personalized chain. The artist couldn't help but stall and then leave BenDaDonnn hanging, in hilarious fashion.

In the video, Drake alludes to something extreme that Ben did to get what he wanted. He subsequently hung up the phone as Cenat begged the comedian for an explanation. BenDaDonnn then said Drake had agreed to gift the chain and that Kai should let him in.