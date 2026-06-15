Kai Cenat Hilariously Rejects Adrien Broner From Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat is recruiting for Streamer University, and as it turns out, Adrien Broner and Deen The Great want in.

Kai Cenat has officially made his return to the streaming world. Streamer University is back for a second season, and over the weekend, the streamer found himself taking in recruits.

Streamers who want to attend the university were brought in front of Cenat. In many ways, it was reminiscent of Druski's Coulda Been Records auditions. Streamers needed to face Cenat and explain why they should be admitted into the school.

Some familiar faces were at the auditions, including Adrien Broner and Deen The Great. These two have been all over the streaming world as of late, for better and for worse. Ultimately, it is easy to see why they would want to be admitted into Streamer University.

As for Cenat, he wasn't exactly sold on the idea. In the video clip below, Broner attempted to bribe Cenat with some cash. The streaming legend was quick to reject the bribe. Subsequently, he denied admission to the two streamers, noting that the lust and the liquor are too much.

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Kai Cenat Is Running A Strict Program

While Broner and Deen The Great would certainly deliver some viral clips, there is no denying that they also bring a host of trouble with them. Over the last few weeks, Broner has been accused of making women uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Deen The Great even spent a night in jail.

For Cenat, having these two around Streamer University could prove to be a liability. While that may disappoint Broner, Deen, and their fans, for Cenat, it is probably the correct business decision.

Regardless of who attends Streamer University, it is almost a guarantee that this latest endeavor will be a success for Cenat. Fans have been waiting on his return for months, and now, it has arrived.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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