Kai Cenat Hilariously Rejects Adrien Broner From Streamer University

Kai Cenat has officially made his return to the streaming world. Streamer University is back for a second season, and over the weekend, the streamer found himself taking in recruits.

Streamers who want to attend the university were brought in front of Cenat. In many ways, it was reminiscent of Druski's Coulda Been Records auditions. Streamers needed to face Cenat and explain why they should be admitted into the school.

Some familiar faces were at the auditions, including Adrien Broner and Deen The Great. These two have been all over the streaming world as of late, for better and for worse. Ultimately, it is easy to see why they would want to be admitted into Streamer University.

As for Cenat, he wasn't exactly sold on the idea. In the video clip below, Broner attempted to bribe Cenat with some cash. The streaming legend was quick to reject the bribe. Subsequently, he denied admission to the two streamers, noting that the lust and the liquor are too much.

Kai Cenat Is Running A Strict Program

While Broner and Deen The Great would certainly deliver some viral clips, there is no denying that they also bring a host of trouble with them. Over the last few weeks, Broner has been accused of making women uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Deen The Great even spent a night in jail.

For Cenat, having these two around Streamer University could prove to be a liability. While that may disappoint Broner, Deen, and their fans, for Cenat, it is probably the correct business decision.