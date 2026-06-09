Kai Cenat Is Back: Twitch Superstar Reveals The Return Of Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
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Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Twitch streamer and social media personality Kai Cenat (wearing hat) watches the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat has been on a streaming hiatus as of late, although he is ready to return with the sequel to Streamer University.

Kai Cenat was the biggest streamer in the world last year before going on a long hiatus. Overall, Cenat had been through a lot. His public breakup left him shattered, and after some lengthy streaming marathons, the Twitch superstar was exhausted.

This subsequently led to his break from streaming. He has not gone live in 2026, and there have been rumblings about what his next move will be. Over the past few months, he has documented his reading journey. Furthermore, he has been working on his fashion brand, Vivet. However, the fans have been hoping for a stream.

Well, Cenat made a massive announcement last night. Below, you will find an elaborate, Harry Potter-inspired promotional video for "Streamer University 2." This will be his next big streaming project, as he renews one of his most successful ideas to date.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Kai Cenat Makes His Return

The first Streamer University featured some big names teaching classes full of wannabe streamers in need of guidance. Overall, it was a unique idea and one that led to big ratings for Kai. Now, we are getting a sequel, and streamers are being encouraged to enroll.

At this time, it is unclear when the first Streamer University 2 stream will take place. It can be presumed that applicants will have to be vetted before anything can take place.

Regardless, the prospect of Cenat's return to streaming is an exciting one for fans everywhere. There was a sense that he may never stream again. However, that appears not to be the case. Whether or not Cenat goes back to full-time streaming after this, remains to be seen.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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