Kai Cenat Is Back: Twitch Superstar Reveals The Return Of Streamer University

Kai Cenat was the biggest streamer in the world last year before going on a long hiatus. Overall, Cenat had been through a lot. His public breakup left him shattered, and after some lengthy streaming marathons, the Twitch superstar was exhausted.

This subsequently led to his break from streaming. He has not gone live in 2026, and there have been rumblings about what his next move will be. Over the past few months, he has documented his reading journey. Furthermore, he has been working on his fashion brand, Vivet. However, the fans have been hoping for a stream.

Well, Cenat made a massive announcement last night. Below, you will find an elaborate, Harry Potter-inspired promotional video for "Streamer University 2." This will be his next big streaming project, as he renews one of his most successful ideas to date.

Kai Cenat Makes His Return

The first Streamer University featured some big names teaching classes full of wannabe streamers in need of guidance. Overall, it was a unique idea and one that led to big ratings for Kai. Now, we are getting a sequel, and streamers are being encouraged to enroll.

At this time, it is unclear when the first Streamer University 2 stream will take place. It can be presumed that applicants will have to be vetted before anything can take place.