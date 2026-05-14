Lil Tjay Continues To Post DMs With Kai Cenat's Ex Gigi Alayah

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Lil Tjay continues to try and poke Kai Cenat's buttons by posting private DMs with the streamer's ex, Gigi Alayah.

Lil Tjay has been all over the place as of late. Just a month ago, he found himself in a harrowing situation involving Offset. Subsequently, he released his new project, They Just Ain't You, which has struggled to gain traction on streaming platforms. Since that time, he has gone on to diss Real Boston Richey, all while making some talk-show appearances.

Before all of this happened, Tjay was throwing shots at Kai Cenat. He did so by claiming that Kai's ex-girlfriend, Gigi Alayah, was in his DMs. Fans felt as though this was all in poor taste, especially when you consider how Cenat quit streaming following the breakup. He was going through a lot, and Tjay kept throwing salt on the wound for no reason.

Now, Tjay is back on the Gigi Alayah and Kai Cenat drama wagon. Last night, he took to his Instagram, where he posted and deleted DMs with Gigi. Most of the messages were from five years ago. However, there was one message from May 12, saying, "Don't just open my shit crazy."

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Lil Tjay Shows Off DMs

At this point, it seems as though Lil Tjay is fishing for some sort of reply from the streamer. It feels like a sales tactic, and a cynical one at that. Although we doubt that Kai Cenat is actually going to respond.

He continues to take a break from Twitch. Furthermore, he has been working on his Vivet fashion brand, and clearly does not have any time for these kinds of social media antics.

Whether or not Tjay is going to back off still remains to be seen. Whatever the case may be, fans seem to be over this entire ordeal.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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