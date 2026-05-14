Lil Tjay Continues To Post DMs With Kai Cenat's Ex Gigi Alayah

Lil Tjay has been all over the place as of late. Just a month ago, he found himself in a harrowing situation involving Offset. Subsequently, he released his new project, They Just Ain't You, which has struggled to gain traction on streaming platforms. Since that time, he has gone on to diss Real Boston Richey, all while making some talk-show appearances.

Before all of this happened, Tjay was throwing shots at Kai Cenat. He did so by claiming that Kai's ex-girlfriend, Gigi Alayah, was in his DMs. Fans felt as though this was all in poor taste, especially when you consider how Cenat quit streaming following the breakup. He was going through a lot, and Tjay kept throwing salt on the wound for no reason.

Now, Tjay is back on the Gigi Alayah and Kai Cenat drama wagon. Last night, he took to his Instagram, where he posted and deleted DMs with Gigi. Most of the messages were from five years ago. However, there was one message from May 12, saying, "Don't just open my shit crazy."

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Lil Tjay Shows Off DMs

At this point, it seems as though Lil Tjay is fishing for some sort of reply from the streamer. It feels like a sales tactic, and a cynical one at that. Although we doubt that Kai Cenat is actually going to respond.

He continues to take a break from Twitch. Furthermore, he has been working on his Vivet fashion brand, and clearly does not have any time for these kinds of social media antics.