Lil Tjay Admits He And Offset Could Become Cool Again Someday

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Lil Tjay and Offset situation went down last month, and on "The Breakfast Club," Tjay addressed the situation.

Last month, a harrowing alleged incident between Offset and Lil Tjay was reported in Florida. As the story goes, the two got into some sort of altercation outside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Subsequently, their entourages allegedly got involved, and a gun was fired. Offset was shot in the melee and had to be brought to the hospital.

Lil Tjay was arrested and eventually let go. At this time, an investigation is still ongoing. However, fans immediately connected the altercation to a gambling debt that Offset owed Tjay. The two had gone back and forth over this debt in the past, which led fans to make the connection.

Based on Offset and Lil Tjay's comments following the incident, it's all but confirmed that their quarrel was debt-related. People like Dez Bryant then came out and said that Offset owed him money as well. This subsequently led to fears that Set was becoming a degenerate gambler.

Today, Lil Tjay was on The Breakfast Club, where he was questioned about the situation with Offset. It was here that he gave some interesting insight into everything that went down.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Lil Tjay On The Breakfast Club

Tjay claims that he called Offset a "bum" for ducking him. He also noted that the Migos rapper is 10 years older than him, which makes the whole situation that much worse.

Eventually, Charlamagne Tha God asked Tjay if he and Offset could ever be cool again. Tjay gave this question a resounding yes. However, it is unclear if Offset would feel the same way.

The situation between these two remains something that has piqued the curiosity of hip-hop fans. Tjay's latest comments will only exacerbated this.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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