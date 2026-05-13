Lil Tjay Admits He And Offset Could Become Cool Again Someday

Last month, a harrowing alleged incident between Offset and Lil Tjay was reported in Florida. As the story goes, the two got into some sort of altercation outside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Subsequently, their entourages allegedly got involved, and a gun was fired. Offset was shot in the melee and had to be brought to the hospital.

Lil Tjay was arrested and eventually let go. At this time, an investigation is still ongoing. However, fans immediately connected the altercation to a gambling debt that Offset owed Tjay. The two had gone back and forth over this debt in the past, which led fans to make the connection.

Based on Offset and Lil Tjay's comments following the incident, it's all but confirmed that their quarrel was debt-related. People like Dez Bryant then came out and said that Offset owed him money as well. This subsequently led to fears that Set was becoming a degenerate gambler.

Today, Lil Tjay was on The Breakfast Club, where he was questioned about the situation with Offset. It was here that he gave some interesting insight into everything that went down.

Lil Tjay On The Breakfast Club

Tjay claims that he called Offset a "bum" for ducking him. He also noted that the Migos rapper is 10 years older than him, which makes the whole situation that much worse.

Eventually, Charlamagne Tha God asked Tjay if he and Offset could ever be cool again. Tjay gave this question a resounding yes. However, it is unclear if Offset would feel the same way.

The situation between these two remains something that has piqued the curiosity of hip-hop fans. Tjay's latest comments will only exacerbated this.