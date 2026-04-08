Offset Continues To Taunt Lil Tjay On Social Media After Being Called A "Rat"

The beef between Offset and Lil Tjay has been front and center on everyone's mind this week, and for very good reason. On Monday night, it was revealed that Offset had been shot in the leg in Hollywood, Florida. Subsequently, it was reported that Tjay was involved and that he had been detained by police.

On Tuesday, more details rose to the surface. Offset was spotted at the hospital and appeared to be on the mend. Meanwhile, Tjay was released from jail after being brought up on disorderly conduct charges. While leaving the jail, Tjay accused Offset of being a "rat." He claimed the former Migos rapper snitched on him to the police and falsely claimed that Tjay was the one to shoot him.

In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, Offset revealed that Tjay was not the man who shot him. He also revealed that he did not give the police a statement on what happened.

On social media, Offset replied directly to Tjay's assertions that he is a rat. In fact, his comments are a very obvious taunt that won't go over well.

Offset Responds to Lil Tjay

"U ain't buss nun," Offset wrote in an Instagram comments section. Clearly, Offset doesn't believe Tjay got the better of him in this situation. However, it is clear that their beef has escalated in a way that no one wants to see.

According to DJ Akademiks, the beef stems from a gambling debt that Offset owed Tjay. The two had beefed over this gambling debt last year. The former Migos rapper even reportedly told Tjay to get his money back in blood.

Since the altercation with Tjay, many have taken to social media to claim that Offset is in debt to many right now. For instance, Ebro and Dez Bryant claim Offset owes them money, and it has everything to do with gambling.

This has led to the suggestion that Offset is dealing with a gambling problem and needs to seek help before this gets worse. Hopefully, he takes these comments to heart, as this whole situation has been tough to watch.