Offset Spotted Smoking In A Wheelchair Outside Of Hospital

BY Caroline Fisher
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Offset Smoking Wheelchair Hospital
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper Offset performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Last night, Offset was shot outside of a Florida casino, and he's now recovering from his injuries at a local hospital.

It was a rough night for Offset. The former Migos member was shot outside of a Florida casino, and he's now recovering in a nearby hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening, and he's in stable condition.

TMZ even obtained a few images of him smoking a cigarette outside the hospital this morning, which are available to see here. He was in a wheelchair and wore a hospital gown, a medical device on his finger, and a few bandages. He looked exhausted, glancing at his phone momentarily before getting rolled back inside.

The photos arrive as rumors about what exactly led up to the shooting continue to swirl. Lil Tjay was arrested shortly after the ordeal, and per the Seminole Police Department, was "charged in connection with the incident." His attorney, Dawn M. Florio, insists he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Read More: Wack 100 Slams Lil Tjay, Claims Offset Could Cash In Big After Shooting

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?
Syndication: The Coloradoan
Rapper Offset roams the CU sidelines before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Reportedly, Lil Tjay has been hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Offset and Lil Tjay's beef first became public early last year. The latter accused the "Bodies" performer of owing him $10K and having a gambling addiction, resulting in a heated back-and-forth online.

Read More: Offset Allegedly Told Lil Tjay To Get His Money Back In Blood

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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