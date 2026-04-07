Offset Spotted Smoking In A Wheelchair Outside Of Hospital

It was a rough night for Offset. The former Migos member was shot outside of a Florida casino, and he's now recovering in a nearby hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are not life-threatening, and he's in stable condition.

TMZ even obtained a few images of him smoking a cigarette outside the hospital this morning, which are available to see here. He was in a wheelchair and wore a hospital gown, a medical device on his finger, and a few bandages. He looked exhausted, glancing at his phone momentarily before getting rolled back inside.

The photos arrive as rumors about what exactly led up to the shooting continue to swirl. Lil Tjay was arrested shortly after the ordeal, and per the Seminole Police Department, was "charged in connection with the incident." His attorney, Dawn M. Florio, insists he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

Rapper Offset roams the CU sidelines before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” she explained today in a statement. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

Reportedly, Lil Tjay has been hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Offset and Lil Tjay's beef first became public early last year. The latter accused the "Bodies" performer of owing him $10K and having a gambling addiction, resulting in a heated back-and-forth online.