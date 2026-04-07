Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting, Sheriff's Office Releases Mugshot

Lil Tjay has been arrested and booked on misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, according to TMZ. These charges were booked at the Broward County Jail by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, the artist was also booked on a traffic violation. He is being held on a $500 bond and is expected to be freed soon. As TMZ explains, the arrest is connected to the shooting that ultimately injured Offset. The rapper is currently at the hospital and is expected to be okay. However, the circumstances of the shooting have led to intense speculation online.

In TMZ's report, it was revealed that the disorderly conduct charge stems from a fight that took place just before the shooting. It is unclear if the fight is what directly led to the shooting. At this time, a second person is in custody, although charges have yet to be filed for that individual.

Lil Tjay Booked For Disorderly Conduct

Last night, there was lots of misinformation circulating about Tjay. For instance, it was initially reported by DJ Akademiks that the artist had also been shot. This turned out not to be the case. Akademiks then stated that Tjay was in custody.

Earlier this morning, Tjay's attorney, Dawn M. Florio, put out a statement claiming that Tjay was not being charged and that the online rumors were false.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”