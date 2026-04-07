Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting, Sheriff's Office Releases Mugshot

BY Alexander Cole
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Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 3
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Tjay performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
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With conflicting reports circulating online, TMZ is reporting that Lil Tjay was arrested in connection with the shooting that injured Offset.

Lil Tjay has been arrested and booked on misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, according to TMZ. These charges were booked at the Broward County Jail by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, the artist was also booked on a traffic violation. He is being held on a $500 bond and is expected to be freed soon. As TMZ explains, the arrest is connected to the shooting that ultimately injured Offset. The rapper is currently at the hospital and is expected to be okay. However, the circumstances of the shooting have led to intense speculation online.

In TMZ's report, it was revealed that the disorderly conduct charge stems from a fight that took place just before the shooting. It is unclear if the fight is what directly led to the shooting. At this time, a second person is in custody, although charges have yet to be filed for that individual.

Read More: Wireless Festival Canceled Following Kanye West's UK Ban

Lil Tjay Booked For Disorderly Conduct

Last night, there was lots of misinformation circulating about Tjay. For instance, it was initially reported by DJ Akademiks that the artist had also been shot. This turned out not to be the case. Akademiks then stated that Tjay was in custody.

Earlier this morning, Tjay's attorney, Dawn M. Florio, put out a statement claiming that Tjay was not being charged and that the online rumors were false.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio wrote. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

This remains a developing story that we will be watching very closely through the day.

Read More: 6ix9ine Immediately Trolls Offset & Lil Tjay Following Hard Rock Shooting

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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