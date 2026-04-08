Offset Unveils Facial Injuries After Alleged Fight With Lil Tjay

BY Caroline Fisher
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Offset Injuries Lil Tjay
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 27: Offset performs onstage during day 5 at Summerfest 2025 at Henry Maier Festival Park on June 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)
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Offset is currently in the hospital recovering from a shooting that took place outside of a Florida casino earlier this week.

Offset was hospitalized earlier this week after being shot outside of a Florida casino. The former Migos member is in stable condition, and fortunately, none of his injuries are life-threatening. An alleged fight with Lil Tjay's crew reportedly took place before the shooting, leaving him with a few minor cuts and scrapes.

In a clip shared by Kollege Kidd on Instagram, he pulls down a surgical mask to reveal a small wound on his nose. For now, it remains unclear whether or not he sustained any more notable injuries during the alleged fight. Offset has since claimed that Lil Tjay was not the person who shot him. Lil Tjay's attorney has released a statement denying his involvement.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Dawn M. Florio wrote following the shooting.

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Why Was Lil Tjay Arrested?

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting," she continued. "Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

On the same night as the shooting, Lil Tjay was arrested and hit with charges of disorderly conduct and operating a vehicle without a valid license. When he was released from jail, he labeled Offset a "rat." Clearly, their beef is far from squashed.

"The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this: 'Yo, that n***a shot me, that n***a shot me.' N***a is a rat," he claimed. "I didn't do no damn fighting. 'Did I shoot Offset?' That sh*t is crazy. I would smack the sh*t out of Offset. He would never play with me like that in his life. Ask Offset."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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