Jonah Hill Shares How He Really Feels About Kanye West’s “Bizarre” Praise

Kanye West has said plenty of ridiculous things throughout his career. Back in 2023, for example, he hopped on Instagram to claim that Jonah Hill's performance in 21 Jump Street made him “like Jewish people again.” During a recent appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, Hill shared his thoughts on the remarks, admitting that he still has love for the Chicago artist despite his past scandals.

“I felt that he did this bizarre public thing to kind of make up, like, ‘It’s all good cause I love Jonah,’” he explained. “[It] just sat with me in a way that it’s, like, all good. I love him still, and I hope whatever happens, he can heal or whatever, and everyone can heal from all that stuff.”

“I think there is no artist I probably love more across any genre ever,” he also added. “He’s a genius, and the stuff with the hate stuff sucks. What are you going to say? It sucks, no matter who you are, to hear that. Now, do I know what’s going on? No. Am I going to punch someone while they’re down? No, of course not.”

Kanye West Wireless Festival Controversy

News of Hill's comments comes shortly after it was announced that this year's rendition of London's Wireless Festival has been canceled because Ye's application to travel to the UK was denied. He was previously scheduled to headline all three days of the fest.

Amid news of the cancellation, Ye released a public statement, offering to meet with representatives of the Jewish community in London.

"To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."