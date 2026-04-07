Wireless Festival Canceled Following Kanye West's UK Ban

BY Alexander Cole
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2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
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Wireless Festival has been forced to make a difficult decision following Kanye West's stunning ban from the UK.

Just moments ago, it was revealed that the UK government had banned Kanye West from entering the country. Ye was looking to acquire a VISA so he could perform at Wireless Festival. The artist had been booked for three nights, and it was going to be a string of performances to remember.

However, the UK government decided that Ye was simply too controversial. His anti-semitic past was a non-starter, and his applications were denied. This has had significant implications for Wireless Festival. So much so that they have decided to cancel the festival altogether. This announcement was made on Instagram, and as you can imagine, the fans are disappointed.

"As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," the statement reads. "All ticket holders will recieve an automatic full refund."

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Wireless Festival Releases A Statement

Kanye West had just come off a successful string of shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium. These are shows that had many Ye fans singing his praises, claiming that he had officially returned as the artist we once knew.

However, this latest development in the UK shows us that just because you apologize, it doesn't mean you are forgiven. For years, Ye was pushing Nazi propaganda. That is not something that can simply be shoved to the side and forgotten about. While some fans are engaging in wishful thinking, it is clear that Ye is still not past the point of being accepted everywhere he goes.

The UK has always had strong opinions and convictions when it comes to anti-semitism. With that in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the country would restrict him from entering.

As for the fans, this is certainly disappointing news. Numerous artists are no longer able to perform because the festival runners are being stubborn with Ye. It's a tough situation, and one that will have significant ripple effects.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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