Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit from a man who accuses him of allegedly assaulting him at the Chateau Marmont in April 2024. The victim, who is suing as John Doe according to TMZ, claims that West approached his table and sucker punched him in the face.

The strike sent him falling to the ground, where he "hit his head and lost consciousness." West allegedly then "repeatedly punched him as he lay unconscious on the ground."

As for West's motivation for the alleged attack, the victim claims the rapper falsely accused him of behaving inappropriately toward a woman in West's party. "[West] repeated and embellished these lies during a widely viewed podcast appearance, exposing plaintiff to public scorn, suspicion and ridicule," the lawsuit claims. West has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.

In other news, Kanye West has returned to performing in recent weeks following the release of his latest album, Bully. He headlined two shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, earlier this month. After that, he ran into trouble in the United Kingdom ahead of his performance at Wireless Festival in London.

The Home Office denied his application to travel to the country, citing his antisemitic antics in recent years. In response, the organizers of Wireless Festival canceled the event. "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel," they wrote in a statement on Instagram. "All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

West ended up saying he was willing to meet with representatives from the Jewish community in London to make amends. "To Those I've Hurt: I've been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," he wrote in a statement. "I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here. With Love, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West."