Kanye West Posts Chinese Children Singing "Bully" Track Amid UK Ban

Kanye West may be banned from an entire country but that doesn't mean other places across the world aren't going to stop supporting him.

While this hasn't influenced anything yet, earlier this week, Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink confirmed that Ye will still be performing in the Netherlands. "Once I have such information, I will proceed accordingly. Based on what is currently known to me, I have no indication that an entry ban can be applied in this case," he said.

Initially caught by the Daily Mail, Ye shared a clip of some Chinese school children singing along to one of his new songs. In the video, the kids are performing their rendition of "ALL THE LOVE" featuring Andre Troutman. It's one of the more popular tracks off the album, and it's proving to be just that with this clip.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.