Kanye West Posts Chinese Children Singing "Bully" Track Amid UK Ban

Even though the UK is making Kanye West pay for his past repercussions, people in other countries are still showing their support. In fact, the rapper has proof that this is the case after posting a video to his Instagram Story overnight.
Initially caught by the Daily Mail, Ye shared a clip of some Chinese school children singing along to one of his new songs. In the video, the kids are performing their rendition of "ALL THE LOVE" featuring Andre Troutman. It's one of the more popular tracks off the album, and it's proving to be just that with this clip.
Interestingly, these kids have gone viral in years past for performing plenty of contemporary hits. In fact, this isn't the first time they have sung a Kanye song. Other tracks include "Come To Life," "Runaway," and "Only One."
But of course, this isn't just a message to his doubters that he's still making global hits. It's more so to prove that he's having a positive effect on the younger generation.
Given that his ban from the UK is a result of his hate speech against the Jewish community and support of the Nazis, assumedly, he feels this is a strong way to change the narrative.
It's probably not going to do much, to be quite frank, but Ye has a plan in place, so we will see if it works.
Is Kanye West Allowed To Perform In The Netherlands?
While this hasn't influenced anything yet, earlier this week, Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink confirmed that Ye will still be performing in the Netherlands. "Once I have such information, I will proceed accordingly. Based on what is currently known to me, I have no indication that an entry ban can be applied in this case," he said.
Ye has two shows at the GelreDome, which is in the city of Arnhem, on June 6 and June 8.