Kanye West Booked For Eight More Stadium Shows Following UK & France Bans

Kanye West remains an extremely controversial figure. Overall, he is someone who has ignited numerous debates over the past few years, and for good reason. Following his Nazi escapades that began in 2022, there has been a conversation surrounding whether or not he can truly redeem himself.

While Ye did apologize a few months ago, many feel as though this apology isn't enough. After all, you can't just erase three years' worth of Nazi rhetoric with one ad in the Wall Street Journal. Ye seems to understand this, for what it's worth. After being banned from the UK and subsequently, France, West revealed that he is committed to showing people he has truly changed. He even acknowledged that this will take time, and he is willing to put in the work.

Despite some countries refusing to embrace Ye, it appears as though there are plenty of other Nations willing to host the legendary artist. It has been revealed that starting in May, Ye has eight stadium shows scheduled across the globe.

Kanye West's Stadium Tour Continues In May

The tour will begin on May 23rd in India. From there, he will travel to Turkey before going to the Netherlands for a pair of shows. Subsequently, he will go to Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The final show in Algarve, Portugal, will take place on August 7th. This means the artist will have lots of time between shows.

Upcoming Shows:

MAY 23 — NEW DELHI, INDIA

MAY 30 — ISTANBUL, TURKIYE

JUNE 6 — ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

JUNE 8 — ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS

JUNE 19 — CHORZÓW, POLAND

JULY 18 — REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY

JULY 30 — MADRID, SPAIN

AUGUST 7 — ALGARVE, PORTUGAL

Ye's recent shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles were a massive success. They were further proof that West is still a top-tier performer. It also proves that the fans are still very much willing to forgive him. Whether or not he can continue to showcase good behavior, is something that still remains to be seen.