Kanye West Booked For Eight More Stadium Shows Following UK & France Bans

BY Alexander Cole
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
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Kanye West has been banned from the UK and France, but that isn't stopping him from touring throughout Europe.

Kanye West remains an extremely controversial figure. Overall, he is someone who has ignited numerous debates over the past few years, and for good reason. Following his Nazi escapades that began in 2022, there has been a conversation surrounding whether or not he can truly redeem himself.

While Ye did apologize a few months ago, many feel as though this apology isn't enough. After all, you can't just erase three years' worth of Nazi rhetoric with one ad in the Wall Street Journal. Ye seems to understand this, for what it's worth. After being banned from the UK and subsequently, France, West revealed that he is committed to showing people he has truly changed. He even acknowledged that this will take time, and he is willing to put in the work.

Despite some countries refusing to embrace Ye, it appears as though there are plenty of other Nations willing to host the legendary artist. It has been revealed that starting in May, Ye has eight stadium shows scheduled across the globe.

Read More: Kanye West's Teenage Artwork Gets Massive Uptick In Value

Kanye West's Stadium Tour Continues In May

The tour will begin on May 23rd in India. From there, he will travel to Turkey before going to the Netherlands for a pair of shows. Subsequently, he will go to Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The final show in Algarve, Portugal, will take place on August 7th. This means the artist will have lots of time between shows.

Upcoming Shows:

  • MAY 23 — NEW DELHI, INDIA
  • MAY 30 — ISTANBUL, TURKIYE
  • JUNE 6 — ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS
  • JUNE 8 — ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS
  • JUNE 19 — CHORZÓW, POLAND
  • JULY 18 — REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY
  • JULY 30 — MADRID, SPAIN
  • AUGUST 7 — ALGARVE, PORTUGAL

Ye's recent shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles were a massive success. They were further proof that West is still a top-tier performer. It also proves that the fans are still very much willing to forgive him. Whether or not he can continue to showcase good behavior, is something that still remains to be seen.

Read More: Kanye West Postpones Concert In Marseille And Offers Yet Another Apology For His Past

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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