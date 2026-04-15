Kanye West Postpones Concert In Marseille And Offers Yet Another Apology For His Past

Kanye West was recently denied access to the UK after being booked for all three nights of the Wireless Festival. In the aftermath of this, Wireless Festival was forced to cancel. It was a bold move, and one that certainly upset all of the paying customers out there.

Subsequently, Ye has been looking to go on a European tour. Unfortunately for him, there are other countries that are trying to take a page out of the UK's book. For instance, Ye was supposed to perform in Marseille, France. However, there was a movement to get him banned. On Tuesday night, Ye made it clear that he would postpone the show until things smooth over.

"After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice," Ye wrote.

Following this announcement, Ye went back on social media, where he offered up another apology for his past misdeeds. It is here that he acknowledged that he understands it will take time for people to believe he has truly changed. Moreover, the artist says that he is committed to doing the work and that he is eager to prove to people that he truly is a whole new person.

Ye Attempts To Make Amends

"I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends," West explained. "I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

Ultimately, it is not going to be easy for Ye to prove to people that he has changed. He was perpetuating Nazi rhetoric for three whole years. A few months' worth of apologies simply isn't enough for the entire world to embrace him again.