Kanye West's Show In Poland Canceled Days After Scheduling It

Kanye West knows that he's made it hard on himself to perform in other countries. After hearing rumblings of another cancellation in France, he decided to postpone the show there on his own accord. After doing so, he offered up another apology.

"I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

But even though he's trying to take accountability for his bigoted rants and anti-Semitism, most countries are going to need more time to welcome him back. Poland has just joined that list as they have put a stop to his upcoming show.

Per Reuters, Slaski Stadium director Adam Strzyzewski broke this news on his Facebook. "We would like to inform you that the Ye (Kanye West) concert planned for 19 June 2026 ​at the... Slaski stadium will not take place due to ​formal and legal reasons."

Reportedly, this wasn't a shocking outcome.

On Thursday, Polish Culture ​Minister Marta Cienkowska was very much against the idea of having Kanye West enter their country. "In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment, she said.

Slaski Stadium, known in English as Silesian Stadium, is located in the western city of Chorzow. It can hold over 54,000 people following some updates in 2017.

Read More: Azealia Banks Claims Dave Chappelle Chases After Trans Women

Kanye West's Upcoming European Shows

But for the time being, Ye won't be able to perform there. Overall, things were looking up for the Chicago rapper after his massive shows in Mexico City and Los Angeles earlier this year. But with a lot of countries in Europe having a horrific link to the Holocaust, it's really put a damper on his comeback.

As it stands now, the 48-year-old artist has seven shows overseas still on the schedule. Next up is New Delhi, India on May 23. On the 30th, he's lined up to perform in Istanbul. Then, in June, fans in the Netherlands will have two concerts: one on the sixth and the second on the eighth.