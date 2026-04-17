Kanye West's Show In Poland Canceled Days After Scheduling It

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
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Kanye West had a show lined up in Poland in June earlier this week, but the stadium director has come forward with a brutal message.

Kanye West knows that he's made it hard on himself to perform in other countries. After hearing rumblings of another cancellation in France, he decided to postpone the show there on his own accord. After doing so, he offered up another apology.

"I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine, but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe."

But even though he's trying to take accountability for his bigoted rants and anti-Semitism, most countries are going to need more time to welcome him back. Poland has just joined that list as they have put a stop to his upcoming show.

Per Reuters, Slaski Stadium director Adam Strzyzewski broke this news on his Facebook. "We would like to inform you that the Ye (Kanye West) concert planned for 19 June 2026 ​at the... Slaski stadium will not take place due to ​formal and legal reasons."

Reportedly, this wasn't a shocking outcome.

On Thursday, Polish Culture ​Minister Marta Cienkowska was very much against the idea of having Kanye West enter their country. "In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment, she said.

Slaski Stadium, known in English as Silesian Stadium, is located in the western city of Chorzow. It can hold over 54,000 people following some updates in 2017.

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Kanye West's Upcoming European Shows

But for the time being, Ye won't be able to perform there. Overall, things were looking up for the Chicago rapper after his massive shows in Mexico City and Los Angeles earlier this year. But with a lot of countries in Europe having a horrific link to the Holocaust, it's really put a damper on his comeback.

As it stands now, the 48-year-old artist has seven shows overseas still on the schedule. Next up is New Delhi, India on May 23. On the 30th, he's lined up to perform in Istanbul. Then, in June, fans in the Netherlands will have two concerts: one on the sixth and the second on the eighth.

After that, Ye will be in Italy for the Helwatts Festival on July 18. To wrap things up, Madrid, Spain will welcome him on the 30th before he travels to Portugal for an August 7 appearance. But with these bans piling up, none of these are guarantees.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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