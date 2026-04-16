Rick Ross Revisits 50 Cent Lawsuit, Claims He Felt "Bad" After Seeing His Finances

Rick Ross isn’t holding back when it comes to speaking on how his fued with 50 Cent played out. The MMG boss recently appeared on a livestream where he discussed "feeling bad" for him after reportedly seeing 50 Cent's finances.

Back in 2015, 50 Cent sued Ross for $2 million over the unauthorized use of his “In Da Club” beat on a mixtape, claiming copyright infringement and misuse of his brand. The case didn’t stick, though. It was dismissed in 2018, and an appeals court upheld that decision in 2020, noting that 50 didn’t actually own the rights to the song.

“50 Cent sued me before, we beat his a**,” Ross said. “When we pulled up his banking accounts, I felt bad for him, I really did.”

Ross went on to suggest that what his legal team uncovered was worse than he expected, though he stopped short of giving exact numbers. Still, he made it clear he wasn’t impressed. “When we pulled up his banking accounts, I felt bad for him, I really did. I can’t say a dollar figure… it was bad,” he added.

Rick Ross Throws Shade

He didn’t stop there either. Ross also claimed that 50 Cent was living in a two-bedroom apartment at the time. “I know people that bought a two-bedroom just for their puppies,” he said, doubling down on the shade.

Of course, Ross and 50 Cent have been going at each other for years, so comments like this aren’t exactly out of left field. Their rivalry has stretched across music, business, and social media, with both sides taking shots whenever the opportunity presents itself.