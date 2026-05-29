Kanye West & Travis Scott's Italy Concerts Have Been Canceled

Kanye West has been trying to secure more shows overseas and in the United States, but many of his concert plans have been to no avail. Following various bans and cancelations due to previous controversies and bigotries from Ye, he just got some more bad news. Reportedly, local officials in Italy have canceled his upcoming festival set in July, and they also canceled a set from Travis Scott.
According to a Reggionline report, officials axed Ye's show on July 18 and La Flame's show on July 17 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia for the Hellwatt (Pulse Of Gaia) Festival. Prefect Salvatore Angieri reportedly cited "reasons of public order and safety" as an explanation. This followed hearings and requests from the Jewish Community of Modena and Reggio, among other groups and individuals.
In addition, the Prefect reportedly came to this decision based on the back-to-back dates, capacity and crowd size concerns, Kanye West's previous concert cancelations over his antisemitism and more, and the risk of counter-protests. We will see if either artist or their teams respond to this shut-down.
Kanye West & Travis Scott In Istanbul
But Kanye West and Travis Scott have more to look forward to. Some fans believe the latter will pop out to perform at the former's concert in Istanbul. Scott has a club appearance on the schedule the very same weekend Ye will perform, so it could make for a big splash. Sadly for fans who hoped to make the Italy shows, it will also potentially be a way to make up for these cancelations.
Kanye West and Travis Scott also performed together recently, as the latter was one of the former's special guests at his SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles last month. Despite some beef rumors in recent years, it's clear they are still tight.
But these concert cancelations will likely continue to be a problem for Ye. The Cactus Jack artist is just feeling the backlash from proximity. So we'll see if any further actions, statements, or developments change this situation or provide a better outlook for the Yeezy mogul. For now, fans in Italy will have to wait.