Kanye West & Travis Scott's Italy Concerts Have Been Canceled

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Travis Scott Italy Concerts Canceled
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 05: (L-R) Kanye West and Travis Scott perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam 2016 at MetLife Stadium on June 5, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Local officials reportedly cited safety concerns and previous concert cancelations to justify axing Kanye West and Travis Scott's July shows.

Kanye West has been trying to secure more shows overseas and in the United States, but many of his concert plans have been to no avail. Following various bans and cancelations due to previous controversies and bigotries from Ye, he just got some more bad news. Reportedly, local officials in Italy have canceled his upcoming festival set in July, and they also canceled a set from Travis Scott.

According to a Reggionline report, officials axed Ye's show on July 18 and La Flame's show on July 17 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia for the Hellwatt (Pulse Of Gaia) Festival. Prefect Salvatore Angieri reportedly cited "reasons of public order and safety" as an explanation. This followed hearings and requests from the Jewish Community of Modena and Reggio, among other groups and individuals.

In addition, the Prefect reportedly came to this decision based on the back-to-back dates, capacity and crowd size concerns, Kanye West's previous concert cancelations over his antisemitism and more, and the risk of counter-protests. We will see if either artist or their teams respond to this shut-down.

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Kanye West & Travis Scott In Istanbul

But Kanye West and Travis Scott have more to look forward to. Some fans believe the latter will pop out to perform at the former's concert in Istanbul. Scott has a club appearance on the schedule the very same weekend Ye will perform, so it could make for a big splash. Sadly for fans who hoped to make the Italy shows, it will also potentially be a way to make up for these cancelations.

Kanye West and Travis Scott also performed together recently, as the latter was one of the former's special guests at his SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles last month. Despite some beef rumors in recent years, it's clear they are still tight.

But these concert cancelations will likely continue to be a problem for Ye. The Cactus Jack artist is just feeling the backlash from proximity. So we'll see if any further actions, statements, or developments change this situation or provide a better outlook for the Yeezy mogul. For now, fans in Italy will have to wait.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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