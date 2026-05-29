Kanye West & Travis Scott's Italy Concerts Have Been Canceled

According to a Reggionline report, officials axed Ye's show on July 18 and La Flame's show on July 17 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia for the Hellwatt (Pulse Of Gaia) Festival. Prefect Salvatore Angieri reportedly cited "reasons of public order and safety" as an explanation. This followed hearings and requests from the Jewish Community of Modena and Reggio, among other groups and individuals.

In addition, the Prefect reportedly came to this decision based on the back-to-back dates, capacity and crowd size concerns, Kanye West's previous concert cancelations over his antisemitism and more, and the risk of counter-protests. We will see if either artist or their teams respond to this shut-down.

Kanye West & Travis Scott In Istanbul

But Kanye West and Travis Scott have more to look forward to. Some fans believe the latter will pop out to perform at the former's concert in Istanbul. Scott has a club appearance on the schedule the very same weekend Ye will perform, so it could make for a big splash. Sadly for fans who hoped to make the Italy shows, it will also potentially be a way to make up for these cancelations.

Kanye West and Travis Scott also performed together recently, as the latter was one of the former's special guests at his SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles last month. Despite some beef rumors in recent years, it's clear they are still tight.