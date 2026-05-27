Kanye West Announces Date For Second Tampa Show: How To Cop Tickets

Kanye West is going to be performing in Tampa on June 26 at Raymond James Stadium. This is where the Buccaneers play, which just goes to show that Ye is still capable of filling up arenas.

Yesterday, we reported that Ye was looking to hand out free tickets to this show. Furthermore, we reported that the artist had 1 million people in a queue looking to cop tickets. This is a pretty massive achievement, and it is further proof that the artist is still popular despite all of his controversies.

As it turns out, the demand for the concert in Tampa was so high that Ye decided to opt for a second show in Tampa at the same venue. This show will take place on Sunday, June 28, two days after the first one.

Kanye West Capitalizes On The Hype

For those who want tickets, you can register for the general sale on Ye's website, right here. The sale is expected to begin on Thursday, May 28, at 10 AM EST. Furthermore, it was stated on Ye's website that some pre-registrants will be selected to get free tickets. This is a huge opportunity, and we're sure there will be tons of early sign-ups.

That said, there are tens of thousands of tickets available for over a million hopeful fans. This just goes to show that the demand is there, and earning free tickets will be like winning the lottery. Even being able to purchase tickets at all will be a Herculean task.