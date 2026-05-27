Kanye West Announces Date For Second Tampa Show: How To Cop Tickets

BY Alexander Cole
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February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Kanye West has been planning a tour around the world, and as it turns out, Tampa is a location in high demand.

Kanye West is going to be performing in Tampa on June 26 at Raymond James Stadium. This is where the Buccaneers play, which just goes to show that Ye is still capable of filling up arenas.

Yesterday, we reported that Ye was looking to hand out free tickets to this show. Furthermore, we reported that the artist had 1 million people in a queue looking to cop tickets. This is a pretty massive achievement, and it is further proof that the artist is still popular despite all of his controversies.

As it turns out, the demand for the concert in Tampa was so high that Ye decided to opt for a second show in Tampa at the same venue. This show will take place on Sunday, June 28, two days after the first one.

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Kanye West Capitalizes On The Hype

For those who want tickets, you can register for the general sale on Ye's website, right here. The sale is expected to begin on Thursday, May 28, at 10 AM EST. Furthermore, it was stated on Ye's website that some pre-registrants will be selected to get free tickets. This is a huge opportunity, and we're sure there will be tons of early sign-ups.

That said, there are tens of thousands of tickets available for over a million hopeful fans. This just goes to show that the demand is there, and earning free tickets will be like winning the lottery. Even being able to purchase tickets at all will be a Herculean task.

Ye's comeback tour is going to take him all over the United States and Europe. There are countries that have banned him, although others are willing to welcome him with open arms. Whether or not he can sustain this comeback is something that fans will be curious to see.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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