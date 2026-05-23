Kanye West Announces Tampa Concert Amid World Tour

Kanye West is having a very hard time preventing his concerts (and himself) from being canceled, as multiple shows in the United Kingdom, France, India, and other countries were either postponed or canceled outright. But things might be looking up for Ye, as he announced he will be performing in Tampa, Florida.

This marks the first and only North American show of this world tour so far after Ye's SoFi Stadium performances in Los Angeles. Per the tour's website, it will take place at the Raymond James Stadium on June 26 of this year. Fans can sign up to register for a presale and their chance to get free tickets.

There aren't many other details available about this show, but it will be very interesting to see how folks discuss it. His antisemitism and other bigotries resulted in a lot of backlash with every new performance announcement, even after he tried to apologize.

Kanye might get an even more extreme response in the U.S., or the complete opposite. In any case, maybe more shows in North America will follow.

Kanye West In Tampa

Given how much fans loved the SoFi shows, they expect the same level of greatness, scale, and grandeur for this upcoming Tampa show. What they really want, though, is even more shows across the United States, Canada, and the whole world for folks to enjoy. But with a lot of government pushback, halfway apologies, and public backlash in mind, it seems like these shows will still be a struggle for Ye.

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West is still achieving milestones, even this late into his career. He recently got his first song to surpass two billion streams on Spotify. "Heartless" was a classic long before this achievement, but it goes to show its staying power and resonance is even more special than listeners originally thought.