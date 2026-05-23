Kanye West Announces Tampa Concert Amid World Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West Tampa Concert World Tour
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Amid upcoming Kanye West concerts this summer, this Tampa show is the only one so far in North America. Ye performed in L.A. last month.

Kanye West is having a very hard time preventing his concerts (and himself) from being canceled, as multiple shows in the United Kingdom, France, India, and other countries were either postponed or canceled outright. But things might be looking up for Ye, as he announced he will be performing in Tampa, Florida.

This marks the first and only North American show of this world tour so far after Ye's SoFi Stadium performances in Los Angeles. Per the tour's website, it will take place at the Raymond James Stadium on June 26 of this year. Fans can sign up to register for a presale and their chance to get free tickets.

There aren't many other details available about this show, but it will be very interesting to see how folks discuss it. His antisemitism and other bigotries resulted in a lot of backlash with every new performance announcement, even after he tried to apologize.

Kanye might get an even more extreme response in the U.S., or the complete opposite. In any case, maybe more shows in North America will follow.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

Kanye West In Tampa

Given how much fans loved the SoFi shows, they expect the same level of greatness, scale, and grandeur for this upcoming Tampa show. What they really want, though, is even more shows across the United States, Canada, and the whole world for folks to enjoy. But with a lot of government pushback, halfway apologies, and public backlash in mind, it seems like these shows will still be a struggle for Ye.

Elsewhere, though, Kanye West is still achieving milestones, even this late into his career. He recently got his first song to surpass two billion streams on Spotify. "Heartless" was a classic long before this achievement, but it goes to show its staying power and resonance is even more special than listeners originally thought.

There's also new Kanye West material to enjoy, as he recently appeared on Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers. The French Montana and Max B collab album included a cut from the VULTURES sessions, "Unlocked." We might hear that track, Ye's new album BULLY, and all the classics once the Tampa show goes down.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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