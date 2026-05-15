Kanye West's New Delhi Concert Canceled

It looks as if Kanye West continues to take hits regarding his live shows. In recent months, Ye has made several announcements regarding potential concerts in various countries, only for them to be canceled due to his ongoing controversies. West is considered one of the world's leading music artists, with a career that spans decades. Despite his successes and famous connections, Ye's scandals involving scathing remarks about aligning himself with Nazism and far-right, conservative movements have given people pause.
According to TMZ, West was all set to perform in New Delhi, India, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium next week on May 23. However, the outlet noted that the Indian government had concerns about potential threats due to "rising socio-political tensions."
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Ye Has Endured Several Concert Cancelations Recently
Moreover, White Fox released a statement via Instagram about Ye's most recent cancellation.
"We are deeply disheartened to announce that Ye live in India, scheduled for May 2026 in New Delhi, has been officially canceled following security advisories and directives issued by the concerned government and law enforcement authorities amid the current high-alert situation in the capital."
This show is one of a few European dates that have been axed in recent months. West was all set to perform in both Switzerland and Poland, but both countries decided against hosting him following protests. Some promoters and organizations cited Ye's wild remarks in recent years, with others fearing violence or backlash if he's allowed to appear.
Meanwhile, West has been on a redemption tour of sorts, apologizing for his previous behaviors and meeting with religious leaders. Fans who purchased tickets to the New Delhi concert are said to receive full refunds.