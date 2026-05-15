Kanye West's New Delhi Concert Canceled

Another of Ye's live shows has been put on the back burner, this time in India over "socio-political" fears.

This show is one of a few European dates that have been axed in recent months. West was all set to perform in both Switzerland and Poland, but both countries decided against hosting him following protests. Some promoters and organizations cited Ye's wild remarks in recent years, with others fearing violence or backlash if he's allowed to appear.

It looks as if Kanye West continues to take hits regarding his live shows. In recent months, Ye has made several announcements regarding potential concerts in various countries, only for them to be canceled due to his ongoing controversies. West is considered one of the world's leading music artists, with a career that spans decades. Despite his successes and famous connections, Ye's scandals involving scathing remarks about aligning himself with Nazism and far-right, conservative movements have given people pause.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.