live shows
- MusicWiz Khalifa Loves Playboi Carti's Live Shows: "I'm Like, 'That's Hard'"Carti's wild shows have made headlines and Wiz is impressed with the design and energy.ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- MusicLatto Credits Cardi B With Inspiring Her To Improve Her Own Live PerformancesLatto says seeing Cardi B perform live inspired her to improve her own concerts.ByCole Blake9.4K Views
- MusicSummer Walker Avoids Singing Certain Songs Live: "It's Still A Fresh Wound"During a recent concert, Summer explained why she can't perform certain tracks from her new album, as they are about her ex, London On Da Track.ByErika Marie4.2K Views
- Original ContentRolling Loud California: Has Festival Culture Permanently Changed Following Astroworld?The latest edition of Rolling Loud went off without a hitch at the NOS Events Center in San Bernandino, but the Los Angeles show proves that festival culture may be permanently affected following the Astroworld tragedy.ByErika Marie6.5K Views
- MusicBad Bunny Reveals Dates For North American Tour In 2022Bad Bunny announced the dates for his 2022 North American tour.ByCole Blake7.0K Views
- MusicUsher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021Usher will be performing at The Colosseum in Las Vegas for five months in 2021.ByCole Blake3.0K Views
- PoliticsMissouri To Allow Live Concerts To Resume Next WeekMissouri Gov. Mike Parson is beginning to reopen the state by allowing live concerts to resume.ByCole Blake3.9K Views
- Pop CultureTicketmaster & Live Nation Offer New Refund Policies During COVID-19 PandemicTicketmaster and Live Nation are offering refunds to customers who purchased tickets for shows postponed for the coronavirus.ByCole Blake2.7K Views
- MusicYoung Thug Invites Fan Onstage For "Pick Up The Phone" DuetThugger loves his fans, that's for sure.ByErika Marie3.6K Views
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Dances With Fan After He's Dragged By SecurityHe got a tad aggressive on stage.ByErika Marie29.7K Views
- ReviewsVince Staples' Tour Is Just As Honest & Raw As The Rapper HimselfVince Staples pays tribute to Mac Miller and brings "FM!" to life.ByAlex Zidel8.2K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Brings "Pussypop" To Live Shows & Reels In Mad MoneyThat "soap money" ain't no joke.ByZaynab3.7K Views
- MusicPrincess Nokia On Flashing Her Fans & Being A Nicki Minaj StanShe says she "don't care."ByZaynab11.7K Views
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Joining Jay-Z & Beyonce For The "On The Run 2" TourThis will be DJ Khaled's second time opening for Beyonce.ByAron A.6.1K Views