Kanye West Shouldn't Be Persecuted, Prague Concert Producers Argue

BY Aron A.
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February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Ye's controversies continue to follow him.

There aren’t too many other artists who are as divisive as Kanye West. And although he’s been trying his hardest to move past the controversies of the past five years and some change, it hasn’t really been working for him in the way that he thought. For one, it seems like no one has really talked about Bully since it dropped. Secondly, all of his attempts at apologizing to those he offended have fallen on deaf ears. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for him to lock in shows, whether in the U.S. or overseas.

His Prague show, in particular, has been particularly contentious, especially since plenty of other countries in Europe have effectively banned Ye from performing–or in some cases, even entering. According to AllHipHop, the producer of the show, HUGO Productions, and the director of the venue, Chuchle Arena racecourse, are banking on the emphasis of freedom of expression that has been at the center of Prague’s political discourse to ensure this show goes on without a hitch.

“We are not the ones who should evaluate whether the artist performs or not,” Chuchle Arena racecourse’s director Zuzana Rambova said. “We are certainly not in the era of socialism, where we somehow persecute artists.”

Rambova’s statement comes directly in response to critics who’ve tried to get the show shut down. Meanwhile, Hugo Varga, the entrepreneur behind HUGO Productions, argued that Ye suffered from mental health struggles when he made offensive statements publicly. “He’s not an extremist,” Varga said. Varga previously organized the Rubikon Festival in 2025, which eventually got nixed after announcing Ye as a performer.

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Kanye West Divides Prague’s Political Class
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19,
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s government has been emphasizing the importance of free speech, while the Justice Minister Jeronym Tejc said, “Let everyone defend their opinion.” And while there’s certainly push back, especially from its opposition, Prague is already looking like one of the few places where Ye might be welcomed to perform. We’ll keep you posted on anymore developments. Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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