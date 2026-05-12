Kanye West Shouldn't Be Persecuted, Prague Concert Producers Argue

There aren’t too many other artists who are as divisive as Kanye West. And although he’s been trying his hardest to move past the controversies of the past five years and some change, it hasn’t really been working for him in the way that he thought. For one, it seems like no one has really talked about Bully since it dropped. Secondly, all of his attempts at apologizing to those he offended have fallen on deaf ears. As a result, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for him to lock in shows, whether in the U.S. or overseas.

His Prague show, in particular, has been particularly contentious, especially since plenty of other countries in Europe have effectively banned Ye from performing–or in some cases, even entering. According to AllHipHop, the producer of the show, HUGO Productions, and the director of the venue, Chuchle Arena racecourse, are banking on the emphasis of freedom of expression that has been at the center of Prague’s political discourse to ensure this show goes on without a hitch.

“We are not the ones who should evaluate whether the artist performs or not,” Chuchle Arena racecourse’s director Zuzana Rambova said. “We are certainly not in the era of socialism, where we somehow persecute artists.”

Rambova’s statement comes directly in response to critics who’ve tried to get the show shut down. Meanwhile, Hugo Varga, the entrepreneur behind HUGO Productions, argued that Ye suffered from mental health struggles when he made offensive statements publicly. “He’s not an extremist,” Varga said. Varga previously organized the Rubikon Festival in 2025, which eventually got nixed after announcing Ye as a performer.

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Kanye West Divides Prague’s Political Class

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect