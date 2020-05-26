cancel
- PoliticsKanye West Can't Be Canceled, According To The Game, Angela Yee & Bill MaherIn TMZ's soon-airing documentary on Ye and his controversies, each celebrity had different reasoning for their common conclusion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Denies Responsibility For Canceled Memphis ConcertMoneybagg Yo says he had "MAJOR special guests" set to perform at his canceled Memphis show.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIShowSpeed Sparks Fan Concern For His Health After Canceling Stream Last-MinuteThe popular streamer previously went to the hospital for a sinus infection that almost left his eye unable to see.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Spotted In Beverly Hills After Canceling Coachella SetKanye West was seen in Beverly Hills after canceling his Coachella performance.By Cole Blake
- TVNick Cannon Confirms Show's Cancellation: "This Is Show Business, Right?"Angela Yee was visiting Cannon's show to speak about the rumors regarding his show being axed after one season.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearDaBaby Loses A Major Bag After Homophobic Rant At Rolling LoudDaBaby's clothing line with boohooMan has been cancelled after the rapper's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Nas X Reacts To Eminem "Cancelation" By Gen-ZLil Nas X sarcastically mocks Millenials for their response to Gen-Z trying to cancel Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGen Z Tries To Cancel Eminem On TikTok, Millennials Fight BackGen Z and Millennials are debating over whether to cancel Eminem for his past problematic lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoddy Ricch Pulls Out Of VMA PerformanceRoddy Ricch and J Balvin won't be performing at the 2020 VMAs.By Aron A.
- AnticsCardi B Speaks On Cancel Culture, Addresses Drugging & Robbing ControversyCardi B has been canceled by the public numerous times, never truly feeling the effects of Cancel Culture though, addressing it in her new cover story with ELLE Magazine.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCoachella 2020 Officially Cancelled Over COVID-19 ConcernsPlans to host Coachella in October have officially been nixed. By Aron A.
- BeefTekashi 6ix9ine Issues Stern Warning To Doja CatTekashi 6ix9ine tells Doja Cat that she should watch out for what he's about to do.By Alex Zidel