Moneybagg Yo Denies Responsibility For Canceled Memphis Concert

Moneybagg Yo says he had “MAJOR special guests” set to perform at his canceled Memphis show.

Moneybagg Yo says that he had nothing to do with the cancelation of his show at the FedEx Forum in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The concert had been previously scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

“I did not cancel shit FedExForum canceled the show!” he said in a Facebook post. “I Spent 300k in production and had MAJOR special guests popping out to help me put on for my city! Shit broke my heart frfr that was the one show I was looking for to I love coming home (a broken heart emoji). I tried everything in my power to assure them that none was gone happen! Unfortunately At the moment we looking for another venue that’s large enough will keep u updated thanks for everybody support (100 percent emoji).”

Moneybagg Yo On Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 4: Rapper Moneybagg Yo performs during his Larger. Than Life Tour at State Farm Arena on August 4, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

As of Saturday, it appears that Moneybagg Yo's show is the only canceled event. AEW Wrestling, Kirk Franklin, and Stevie Nicks, are all still set to perform at the venue. It's unclear what led to the cancelation of Moneybagg Yo's concert; however, Lil Baby recently stopped a performance at FedEx Forum short due to gunfire breaking out. "A person was shot last night at FedEx Forum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department," a spokesperson for the venue said afterward, according to Fox 13. Lil Baby added on Twitter: "Unfortunately I Couldn't Perform Last Night In Memphis, Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho (heart hands emoji)."

Moneybagg Yo kicked off his Larger Than Life tour in Orlando, last month. The concert in Memphis was set to conclude the run of shows. He's already performed in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

