Moneybagg Yo Celebrates His Birthday By Showing Off Stacks Of Cash

Happy birthday to Moneybagg Yo, who partly spent his special day on Friday (September 22) counting up hundreds, twenties, and gold bars. Moreover, the Bread Gang boss is always doing right by that label's name online, and we'd expect nothing less luxurious for his 32nd. In a video uploaded to his social media, he goes through bags upon bags filled with dollar bills, and even invites viewers to get into collecting gold bars. Apparently, the Memphis MC believes they're better than real estate, and they're certainly more flashy. Maybe later in the day, we'll see how he decided to spend these racks for the occasion.

However, this is a bit of an ironic flex considering a sticky situation Moneybagg Yo found himself in back in August. Many people started to claim that he was throwing out fake money at shows, either clowning him for the corniness or expressing genuine frustration at the falsehood. In his response to all of this, the Hard To Love hitmaker might've just confused fans about the ordeal even more. Still, the message came through quite clearly: don't believe for a second that he isn't about his bag.

"Y'all just wanna say my name for anything I see," the "Motion God" wrote on his Instagram Story. "I might throw ones but ion care how much money I got I'm not throwing out real or fake bunnies. Wrong Man s**t big Capp !!" From what he said, it seems as though Moneybagg Yo is only open to throwing real one-dollar bills at shows, but nothing else. In fact, he suggested that he would never throw hundreds even for the show of it, and we can respect that compromise between a spectacle and keeping those pockets full.

Meanwhile, a new high-profile collaboration with a rising (and practically risen) star might just net the CMG affiliate even more bands. He and Sexyy Red teamed up for the single "Big Dawg," giving us even more content from the St. Louis artist. On top of the fact that this dropped on his birthday, it seems like Bagg has a lot to celebrate today- and a lot of bills to spend. For more news and the latest updates on Moneybagg Yo, log back into HNHH.

