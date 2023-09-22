Moneybagg Yo Links With Sexyy Red For New Track “Big Dawg”

Moneybagg Yo recruited one of the hottest artists out right now. For his new single, “Big Dawg,” he recruited "SkeeYee" rapper Sexyy Red to accompany the track and add her signature flair. The two go back and forth on the track, Moneybagg Yo rapping the verse and delivering the bars while Sexyy Red is on the hook responding to Yo's adlib questions. "What's yo type?" Moneybagg Yo asks on the track. "I want a big dawg," Sexyy replies. The song is definitely a vibe and a collaboration that many looked forward to.

"Big Dawg" is Bagg’s first release since dropping his project Hard to Love in June. The project was a hit, and included bangers such as "Ocean Spray," "Keep It Low" ft. Future, and "Quickie." "Big Dawg" is set to be part of an upcoming compilation album titled Gangsta Art 2 with Moneybagg Yo's CMG labelmates, scheduled for release on September 29. This upcoming album serves as a sequel to last year's Gangsta Art. The project will feature other CMG signees such as Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Mozzy, and more.

Moneybagg Yo Drops Another Banger

However, Moneybagg Yo has been busy with taking his music on the road. Currently, he is in the midst of his Larger Than Life arena tour, which started in August, is scheduled to wrap up by the end of this month. Meanwhile, Sexyy Red is also on a role. This has been an exciting year for the St. Louis native. The "Pound Town" rapper has seen viral success this year, with her debut album Hood Hottest Princess, and many exciting upcoming collaborations, she's making it clear she's not stopping any time soon. It's been exciting to watch. However, with each release she's getting more and more popular. Now, Sexyy Red has collaborated with one of Memphis' top dogs -- Moneybagg Yo. Her career continues to escalate.

Interestingly enough, the "Big Dawg" single comes after the two had teased a visual for what seemed to be a different song last week. In a video clip that circulated social media, Sexyy Red could be seen filming her music video while Moneybagg Yo danced in the background. The video was reportedly for Sexyy Red's track titled, "Shake Yo Dreads." We'll keep you posted on HNHH if there's any other upcoming collaborations between the two. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on "Big Dawg!"

Quotable lyrics:

I want a big dawg, a big dawg

You ain’t got no bag, you can’t even look at me, n***a