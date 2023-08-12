IShowSpeed Sparks Fan Concern For His Health After Canceling Stream Last-Minute

One of the biggest streamers today, IShowSpeed, has unfortunately been unable to get back to his craft in some time. Moreover, Darren Watkins Jr. recently went to a hospital in Tokyo after he suffered painful headaches and medical officials discovered that he had a sinus infection. While he fortunately recovered from this, he had to go back to a facility shortly after, and many fans are worried about his health. In fact, his run-in at the hospital almost rendered his eye unable to see, but doctors were able to assess the situation and prevent that. Considering these difficult and unforeseen complications, it’s unclear whether this will be a significant long-term factor affecting his content.

Furthermore, IShowSpeed actually planned to return with a stream on Thursday (August 10), but canceled it at the last minute. Not only did the sudden news disappoint fans hopeful for a return, it made them wonder whether it has something to do with his health issues. This hospital visit in Tokyo was back in July, so at least in Internet and streaming time, it’s been a while since we’ve seen him on our screens. Later, fans confirmed their worries when Speed said that he wants to come back to the live online space once he feels completely recovered.

IShowSpeed At A Soccer Game

IShowSpeed pitch side before the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022.

Sure, many fans expressed disappointment and even anger at this, but others took a more rightfully empathetic approach. After all, we don’t even know how much his streams affected his health in the first place, whether it was this infection or other areas of well-being. Previously, IShowSpeed had let fans know that doctors diagnosed him with a cluster headache, the cause of which is still unknown. During his stay in Tokyo, supporters in the hospital area gathered outside of it and chanted his name to lift his spirits.

Meanwhile, news broke just recently that he arrived in the United States safely following this scare. It’s been a hectic few weeks for the online sensation, with him getting in cahoots with the Kardashian clan shortly before this whole ordeal. With that in mind, we hope that he continues his steady recovery and can fully enjoy his return to the screen. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on IShowSpeed.

