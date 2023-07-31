iShowSpeed Back In Hospital Amid Frightening Health Scares

In case you are not familiar with iShowSpeed, he is one of the biggest creators on the planet right now. Although he has gotten himself into numerous controversies, he remains incredibly popular. He is known for his high-energy streams and his love of Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, he has collaborated with the likes of Kai Cenat, who remains on top of Twitch right now. Needless to say, the kid has had a ton of success, and he continues to showcase his talents online. Even with the hate, he still manages to persist.

Unfortunately, iShowSpeed seems to be going through a very scary health situation right now. He is currently traveling the world and was in Japan when he began experiencing harsh headaches. Eventually, he was told they were cluster headaches, according to Dexerto. However, they never got better, and eventually, his eyes became swollen shut, which led to a trip to the hospital. From there, it was revealed that he had a sinus infection that had spread to the front of his eyes.

iShowSpeed In The Hospital

Prayers for Speed ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/bEoKfg8gbj — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) July 30, 2023

speed got very lucky his body pushed the extra bacteria from infection to the front of his eye and not the back. if it went behind his eye he would’ve lost vision permanently. god is good — slipper (@slipperrz) July 30, 2023

His friend Slipper took to Twitter where he offered good news about iShowSpeed. “Speed got very lucky his body pushed the extra bacteria from infection to the front of his eye and not the back. if it went behind his eye he would’ve lost vision permanently. god is good,” he wrote. Additionally, it was revealed that Speed had been completely discharged from the hospital. Things were looking up for the teenager, however, it seems as though his condition has taken a turn, as he is now back in the hospital.

A Troubling Update

In the Twitter post down below, Speed revealed that he is now back in a hospital bed, and his eyes don’t look any better. He said, “please pray for me i beg of y’all i need it.” Of course, this has sparked a lot of concern amongst his fans, and understandably so. You hate to see someone in this condition, and we hope that he gets better soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this developing situation.

please pray for me i beg of y’all i need it pic.twitter.com/GqeITfMHjc — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) July 31, 2023

