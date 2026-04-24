Kanye West Reportedly Set To Perform In Prague

BY Zachary Horvath
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May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in
May 27, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Entertainer and rapper Kanye West (middle) during the first half against the Houston Rockets in game five of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs. at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
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Despite all of the cancellations, Kanye West is still trying to book more shows in Europe with his next desired location being Prague.

Kanye West is taking another stab at booking a show in Europe. According to a report from KPVI 6, Ye is set to perform in Prague on July 25. This was confirmed by Zuzana Rambova, who is the director of the Chuchle Arena racecourse.

Details are pretty slim as Rambova told AFP simply, "He will perform on July 25." The only other piece of information we can share is that the HUGO Production company is organizing this show.

Of course, we will have to see if this sticks as Ye's past racist remarks are still affecting him. Almost all of his shows across Europe have been shut down. Poland, France, the U.K., and Switzerland have all backed out.

For the time being, Kanye is still on the books for the Hellwatt Festival in Italy in July. However, that's hanging on by a thread right now as groups such as anti-fascist resistance groups, trade unions, and politicians are pushing for a ban.

Vice President of the European Parliament and senior member of Italy’s Democratic Party, Pina Picierno, is leading the charge. "The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert. Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened."

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Kanye West's Global Tour

The Netherlands are also expecting to have Kanye West, with Dutch officials not seeing how they could enforce a ban. While the mayor of Arnhem, Ahmed Marcouch, doesn't agree with what Ye has said and done, he explained why it's unlikely that there's a legal basis out there that would block him from performing.

"Members of Parliament have the power to make laws. So instead of constantly posting all kinds of messages on X, they can also limit behavior they deem undesirable by law. Within the framework of the law, the mayor should not pass judgment on the content of a cultural activity. That concerns freedom of expression. What I can look at are the permit applications for the two concerts. They are currently being processed as we speak. This concerns, among other things, safety and public order. If the organization meets the requirements of the permit, then we simply have to grant that permit."

It's worth noting that the Chicago bred performer also has shows in New Delhi, Istanbul, Spain, and Portugal still on the schedule.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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