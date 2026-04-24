Kanye West Reportedly Set To Perform In Prague

Kanye West is taking another stab at booking a show in Europe. According to a report from KPVI 6, Ye is set to perform in Prague on July 25. This was confirmed by Zuzana Rambova, who is the director of the Chuchle Arena racecourse.

Details are pretty slim as Rambova told AFP simply, "He will perform on July 25." The only other piece of information we can share is that the HUGO Production company is organizing this show.

Of course, we will have to see if this sticks as Ye's past racist remarks are still affecting him. Almost all of his shows across Europe have been shut down. Poland, France, the U.K., and Switzerland have all backed out.

For the time being, Kanye is still on the books for the Hellwatt Festival in Italy in July. However, that's hanging on by a thread right now as groups such as anti-fascist resistance groups, trade unions, and politicians are pushing for a ban.

Vice President of the European Parliament and senior member of Italy’s Democratic Party, Pina Picierno, is leading the charge. "The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert. Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened."

Kanye West's Global Tour

The Netherlands are also expecting to have Kanye West, with Dutch officials not seeing how they could enforce a ban. While the mayor of Arnhem, Ahmed Marcouch, doesn't agree with what Ye has said and done, he explained why it's unlikely that there's a legal basis out there that would block him from performing.

"Members of Parliament have the power to make laws. So instead of constantly posting all kinds of messages on X, they can also limit behavior they deem undesirable by law. Within the framework of the law, the mayor should not pass judgment on the content of a cultural activity. That concerns freedom of expression. What I can look at are the permit applications for the two concerts. They are currently being processed as we speak. This concerns, among other things, safety and public order. If the organization meets the requirements of the permit, then we simply have to grant that permit."