Chris Brown Gets Into It With Content Creator Blasting Him For His Past

BY Zachary Horvath
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Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Chris Brown performs onstage during his BREEZY BOWL XX tour at Chase Field on September 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)
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Chris Brown's viral comment underneath a girl's Instagram lit a fire underneath one content creator/hater of his.

A content creator's reaction to Chris Brown's viral comment underneath a woman's post is going viral. The former, who goes by doliestv on Instagram, sounded off on the performer's maneuver. He showed the Virginia native no mercy, calling lame and labeling his music wack.

However, doliestv really went in on Chris Brown's past, particularly with women, which as you know is controversial. In his heated rant he says, "…I keep telling y’all that these women weak as hell… We see the history that he got under his belt and women still don’t care."

He continues, "That’s why I keep saying bro, do not try to be a good dude out here. Everything that women say they hate they actually love. That’s why I’ll never understand why dudes is taking their girlfriends to Chris Brown concerts. All he gon try to do is take your girl and she gon end up leaving you." And dude don’t care if your girl in a relationship, he get a thrill out of doing it,” the man said in his video. “That’s how you know dude a terrible a** n***a. Y’all supporting dude bullsh*t a** music and he don’t even care for y’all. Ion care what nobody says, dude ain’t good at all.”

DoliesTV concluded, "And dude don’t care if your girl in a relationship, he get a thrill out of doing it. That’s how you know dude a terrible a*s n***a. Y’all supporting dude bullsh*t a*s music and he don’t even care for y’all. Ion care what nobody says, dude ain’t good at all."

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Chris Brown Thirsts Over Karrueche Lookalike

For context, it seems the man was compelled to go on this rant because the video that Chris Brown commented on featured a woman who looked very similar to ex-girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran.

Their relationship ended horrendously in 2015, with the latter levying abuse allegations against the former. She was granted a five-year restraining order in 2017.

As for the comment, Brown left nothing but fire emojis. Still given that the woman, whose name is Destiny Onaka, has a familiar look, folks lost their minds. Bow Wow notably reacted to Breezy's thirsting, writing, "@chrisbrownofficial you must be stopped [laughing emoji]."

The "Look At Me Now" rapper would also comment on DoliesTV's commentary, roasting him back. "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy. l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n****. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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