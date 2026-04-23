A content creator's reaction to Chris Brown's viral comment underneath a woman's post is going viral. The former, who goes by doliestv on Instagram, sounded off on the performer's maneuver. He showed the Virginia native no mercy, calling lame and labeling his music wack.

However, doliestv really went in on Chris Brown's past, particularly with women, which as you know is controversial. In his heated rant he says, "…I keep telling y’all that these women weak as hell… We see the history that he got under his belt and women still don’t care."

He continues, "That’s why I keep saying bro, do not try to be a good dude out here. Everything that women say they hate they actually love. That’s why I’ll never understand why dudes is taking their girlfriends to Chris Brown concerts. All he gon try to do is take your girl and she gon end up leaving you." And dude don’t care if your girl in a relationship, he get a thrill out of doing it,” the man said in his video. “That’s how you know dude a terrible a** n***a. Y’all supporting dude bullsh*t a** music and he don’t even care for y’all. Ion care what nobody says, dude ain’t good at all.”

DoliesTV concluded, "And dude don’t care if your girl in a relationship, he get a thrill out of doing it. That’s how you know dude a terrible a*s n***a. Y’all supporting dude bullsh*t a*s music and he don’t even care for y’all. Ion care what nobody says, dude ain’t good at all."

Chris Brown Thirsts Over Karrueche Lookalike

For context, it seems the man was compelled to go on this rant because the video that Chris Brown commented on featured a woman who looked very similar to ex-girlfriend, actress Karrueche Tran.

Their relationship ended horrendously in 2015, with the latter levying abuse allegations against the former. She was granted a five-year restraining order in 2017.

As for the comment, Brown left nothing but fire emojis. Still given that the woman, whose name is Destiny Onaka, has a familiar look, folks lost their minds. Bow Wow notably reacted to Breezy's thirsting, writing, "@chrisbrownofficial you must be stopped [laughing emoji]."