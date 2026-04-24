Content Creator Blasts Chris Brown As A Colorist Following Viral Spat

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Colorist Content Creator Breezy Clowned
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
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A social media user recently went off on Chris Brown for his controversial past, and the singer trolled the content creator in response.

Chris Brown continues to be one of the biggest R&B artists today, even if his controversial past continues to result in controversy. After he left fire emojis under an Instagram post from a lookalike of his ex Karrueche Tran, a content creator by the name of @doliestv on IG continues to go at him. This time, he's roping in colorism accusations, which Brown's faced before.

Chris Brown already clowned this social media user for his criticisms, which previously rested more on Breezy's domestic abuse allegations and his artistry. In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, @doliestv went off on the Virginia singer after Brown referred to the user's nose as a "yam."

"You are a b***h-a** n***a, bro," he expressed. "You're a known colorist, you known for putting Snow White up your nose. You ain't s**t, you ain't like that, you don't have no talent. You not Michael Jackson, you a wannabe Michael Jackson. I will beat the f**k out of you, bro. I promise you not like that. Your music been fell off, you got to use Usher for that tour. You not like that. [...] Stop commenting on my s**t acting like you know me. I don't know you. P***y b***h. [...] Chris Brown was trying to bully me for my nose in the comments. He said 'Get that yam off [your] face' and people was in the comments agreeing."

"@chrisbrownofficial I know you hate black features," @doliestv wrote on IG. "That's exactly why you don't like black women. You literally showing yo hate lol go be white then."

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

Chris Brown Responds To Backlash

CB previously responded to this content creator's critiques. "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy," he wrote under one of @doliestv's posts. "l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n***a. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."

Chris Brown's upcoming tour with Usher will most likely quell a lot of these negative conversations. But given his history and controversies, they will always re-emerge eventually. We'll see if this is the end of the Internet back-and-forth or if more attacks appear.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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