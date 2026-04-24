Content Creator Blasts Chris Brown As A Colorist Following Viral Spat

Chris Brown continues to be one of the biggest R&B artists today, even if his controversial past continues to result in controversy. After he left fire emojis under an Instagram post from a lookalike of his ex Karrueche Tran, a content creator by the name of @doliestv on IG continues to go at him. This time, he's roping in colorism accusations, which Brown's faced before.

Chris Brown already clowned this social media user for his criticisms, which previously rested more on Breezy's domestic abuse allegations and his artistry. In a clip caught by Livebitez on Instagram, @doliestv went off on the Virginia singer after Brown referred to the user's nose as a "yam."

"You are a b***h-a** n***a, bro," he expressed. "You're a known colorist, you known for putting Snow White up your nose. You ain't s**t, you ain't like that, you don't have no talent. You not Michael Jackson, you a wannabe Michael Jackson. I will beat the f**k out of you, bro. I promise you not like that. Your music been fell off, you got to use Usher for that tour. You not like that. [...] Stop commenting on my s**t acting like you know me. I don't know you. P***y b***h. [...] Chris Brown was trying to bully me for my nose in the comments. He said 'Get that yam off [your] face' and people was in the comments agreeing."

"@chrisbrownofficial I know you hate black features," @doliestv wrote on IG. "That's exactly why you don't like black women. You literally showing yo hate lol go be white then."

Chris Brown Responds To Backlash

CB previously responded to this content creator's critiques. "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy," he wrote under one of @doliestv's posts. "l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n***a. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."