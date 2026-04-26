Chris Brown Goes Off On "Fake Woke" Female Critics Of His Usher Tour

Chris Brown and Usher are two of the biggest and most significant names in R&B, so the announcement of their joint tour obviously caused a lot of excitement and commotion. But a lot of it was negative due to Breezy's domestic violence allegations and other controversies, which he made a fiery post about on his Instagram Story today (Sunday, April 26).

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on IG, the singer spoke on how many folks are excited to attend the "Raymond & Brown" trek. Brown more specifically pointed his ire at folks criticizing his fans for supporting him, blasting the whole thing as performative and obsessive outrage.

"The funniest and the weirdest s**t ever to me is the fact that people have the option to come to my tour and the option not to," he wrote. "I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year. But I'm scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanting to come have a good time. The dudes hating, I can understand that (thinking we gone steal ya girl and s**t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS S**T IN YALL FACE."

Recently, a content creator got into an online spat with Chris Brown, criticizing his artistry, his alleged colorism, and his history of misconduct, assault, and abuse allegations. CB was unsurprisingly dismissive in response. "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy," he commented under one of the online user's social media posts. "l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n***a. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."