Chris Brown Goes Off On "Fake Woke" Female Critics Of His Usher Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Goes Off Fake Woke Critics Usher Tour
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Chris Brown attends the Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
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Chris Brown's history of domestic violence allegations and other controversies is leading to criticism of the hype behind his Usher tour.

Chris Brown and Usher are two of the biggest and most significant names in R&B, so the announcement of their joint tour obviously caused a lot of excitement and commotion. But a lot of it was negative due to Breezy's domestic violence allegations and other controversies, which he made a fiery post about on his Instagram Story today (Sunday, April 26).

As caught by 2Cool2Blog on IG, the singer spoke on how many folks are excited to attend the "Raymond & Brown" trek. Brown more specifically pointed his ire at folks criticizing his fans for supporting him, blasting the whole thing as performative and obsessive outrage.

"The funniest and the weirdest s**t ever to me is the fact that people have the option to come to my tour and the option not to," he wrote. "I know everyone who is a fan of me and USHER will definitely be in the building and it will be PACKED just like last year. But I'm scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanting to come have a good time. The dudes hating, I can understand that (thinking we gone steal ya girl and s**t). BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating h*es be making me LAUGH. I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS S**T IN YALL FACE."

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

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Recently, a content creator got into an online spat with Chris Brown, criticizing his artistry, his alleged colorism, and his history of misconduct, assault, and abuse allegations. CB was unsurprisingly dismissive in response. "[laughing emojis] You sound hurt my boy," he commented under one of the online user's social media posts. "l'm lame but you thought this was real news to make a post about another n***a. Better be lucky I ain’t tryna crack ya mom."

Despite this controversial debate, Chris Brown and Usher's tour will most likely excel when it runs from June 26 to December 11. These discussions will always follow Brown's career, but that doesn't mean folks will stop supporting him. For the near future, he will most likely continue to ward off criticisms.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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