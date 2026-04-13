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The Raymond and Brown Tour
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Chris Brown & Usher Launch Countdown For Joint Tour: What Does It Mean?
Chris Brown and Usher announced their joint tour, last week, but they have yet to confirm any further details.
By
Cole Blake
April 13, 2026