Chris Brown Reveals What He Really Thinks Of A "Verzuz" Against Usher

Chris Brown says he isn't interested in facing off against Usher if they were to match up on Verzuz at some point in the future. Responding to a clip of The Joe Budden Podcast, in which the hosts discussed the hypothetical, Brown wrote on TikTok: “I want no smoke! Usher got that. I’m just happy to be apart of it.”

As for the podcast debate, most of the group went with Usher. "For me, I think there's five Usher records that Chris would have to concede to," Budden argued. Marc Lamont Hill agreed, noting that Brown would be the winner based on their entire discography, but using only their biggest hits, he felt Usher would take it.

As the clip circulated online, fans on X (formerly Twitter) had plenty to say about the idea of Brown and Usher matching up. "Usher could just play Confessions Album lol best selling R&B album of all time? Come on," one user wrote. Another countered: "Consider the fact that features also play a part in the battle. CB just might be winning that."

Chris Brown & Usher's "The Raymond and Brown Tour"

Brown's comment comes after he and Usher announced that they'll be teaming up for The Raymond and Brown Tour. They shared the news on their Instagram pages, last week. They posted a cinematic trailer showing them riding motorcycles while alerting fans to the tour.

Despite the announcement, they have yet to confirm further details about the venture. As of Tuesday morning, there is still no schedule or information on ticket sales. Brown and Usher have shared a countdown on a website for the tour, however, seemingly hinting at more announcements coming soon. That countdown ends at 12:00 PM, ET on Tuesday.