Chris Brown & Usher Will Embark On "Raymond & Brown" Joint Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Usher Chris Brown Raymond Brown Joint Tour
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artists Usher and Chris Brown perform onstage during "The UR Experience" tour at Staples Center on November 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Usher and Chris Brown have been working together a lot as of late, and we now know what these link-ups will lead to.

When it comes to the modern landscape of R&B, few names are more significant than Usher and Chris Brown. Following a lot of recent work together, they have a big surprise to share with fans. They will hit the road for the joint "Raymond & Brown" ("R&B") tour, as announced on their Instagram pages.

The trailer for the tour features both superstars riding around in motorcycles throughout the city while many ecstatic fans receive notifications for the tour on their phones. It's all very high-gloss and dramatic, and we presume this concert series will keep this tone up.

However, at press time, we don't have many other details about the trek, such as tour dates and the like. Still, since this announcement followed a lot of speculation and rumors about a potential joint tour, we're sure we will get this information soon. For now, the duo is happy to just get die-hards excited and build anticipation for an impactful run of shows.

Usher and Chris Brown's chemistry is well-documented. Now, they get to share that experience with their fans on big stages. The trailer hints at this being a stadium tour, which is very exciting.

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When Is Chris Brown & Usher's Tour?

Although it's still unclear exactly when this duo will hit the road, fans should expect the trek to happen later in 2026. We will have to wait for more official updates on tour dates, ticket purchasing information, and more from the artists and their teams.

Still, with these two being some of R&B's biggest-ever stars, we're sure fans will flock to the shows regardless of when they go down. All fans are hoping for now is for this to develop quickly, as they will want to snag tickets early.

Usher and Chris Brown had beef rumors previously, but both artists quickly shut that down upon impact. Comparison is the thief of joy. But a joint billing on a massive tour certainly makes that comparison more apt, as well as more profitable.

Chris Brown and Usher's mutual respect is clearly paying off in a big way here. Now, the "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" joint tour has a lot to live up to.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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