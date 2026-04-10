Chris Brown & Usher Will Embark On "Raymond & Brown" Joint Tour

When it comes to the modern landscape of R&B, few names are more significant than Usher and Chris Brown. Following a lot of recent work together, they have a big surprise to share with fans. They will hit the road for the joint "Raymond & Brown" ("R&B") tour, as announced on their Instagram pages.

The trailer for the tour features both superstars riding around in motorcycles throughout the city while many ecstatic fans receive notifications for the tour on their phones. It's all very high-gloss and dramatic, and we presume this concert series will keep this tone up.

However, at press time, we don't have many other details about the trek, such as tour dates and the like. Still, since this announcement followed a lot of speculation and rumors about a potential joint tour, we're sure we will get this information soon. For now, the duo is happy to just get die-hards excited and build anticipation for an impactful run of shows.

Usher and Chris Brown's chemistry is well-documented. Now, they get to share that experience with their fans on big stages. The trailer hints at this being a stadium tour, which is very exciting.

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When Is Chris Brown & Usher's Tour?

Although it's still unclear exactly when this duo will hit the road, fans should expect the trek to happen later in 2026. We will have to wait for more official updates on tour dates, ticket purchasing information, and more from the artists and their teams.

Still, with these two being some of R&B's biggest-ever stars, we're sure fans will flock to the shows regardless of when they go down. All fans are hoping for now is for this to develop quickly, as they will want to snag tickets early.

Usher and Chris Brown had beef rumors previously, but both artists quickly shut that down upon impact. Comparison is the thief of joy. But a joint billing on a massive tour certainly makes that comparison more apt, as well as more profitable.