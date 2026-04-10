Everything We Know So Far About The Usher & Chris Brown Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Everything We Know Usher Chris Brown Tour
PEMBROKE PINES, FL - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Chris Brown and Usher at Cafe Iguana Pines on January 29, 2016 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Chris Brown and Usher will begin their "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" joint tour presumably later this year, and the announcement has fans ecstatic.

Chris Brown and Usher recently collaborated on the "It Depends" remix following a brief but debunked series of alleged beef rumors. Fortunately for fans of both R&B icons, they are embarking on their "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" joint tour soon, as they announced via social media today (Friday, April 10). Two legends of the genre will cross over for a run of dazzling shows, finally turning comparisons between them into an undeniably celebratory moment.

However, all they shared at press time is the tour announcement itself. As such, die-hards want to get more information as quickly as possible, as demand for this trek will likely be staggering.

Via the social media trailer they dropped, it seems like they will hit many stadiums on this tour. In one moment from the teaser, the duo took an elevator up to the "stadium" floor after riding their motorcycles around. The clip also shows a lot of ecstatic fans rushing to the venue after notifications for the tour hit their phones. It's not a very detailed teaser, but it's an exciting and evocative one nonetheless.

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Chris Brown & Usher's Tour Dates

Still, the biggest piece of information fans need right now is when the "Raymond & Brown" tour will take place and when tickets for it will go on sale. At press time, neither bits of information are available. We're sure this will change soon, though. Perhaps the weekend will hold more details about this trek and fans can get a better idea of how much money to save and how to schedule their attendance.

Other than that, no other details have emerged about the "R&B" tour. Given the trailer for it, fans can most likely expect impressive stage designs, dramatic fan interactions, a cavalcade of hits and beloved deep cuts, and much more. Considering Usher and Chris Brown's long-standing dynamic, this will be a celebration.

With that in mind, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for the duo to drop more information about the "Raymond & Brown" tour and where and when it will go. After many amazing shows from both superstars, this could be their biggest endeavor yet regarding live performances.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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