Everything We Know So Far About The Usher & Chris Brown Tour

However, all they shared at press time is the tour announcement itself. As such, die-hards want to get more information as quickly as possible, as demand for this trek will likely be staggering.

Via the social media trailer they dropped, it seems like they will hit many stadiums on this tour. In one moment from the teaser, the duo took an elevator up to the "stadium" floor after riding their motorcycles around. The clip also shows a lot of ecstatic fans rushing to the venue after notifications for the tour hit their phones. It's not a very detailed teaser, but it's an exciting and evocative one nonetheless.

Still, the biggest piece of information fans need right now is when the "Raymond & Brown" tour will take place and when tickets for it will go on sale. At press time, neither bits of information are available. We're sure this will change soon, though. Perhaps the weekend will hold more details about this trek and fans can get a better idea of how much money to save and how to schedule their attendance.

Other than that, no other details have emerged about the "R&B" tour. Given the trailer for it, fans can most likely expect impressive stage designs, dramatic fan interactions, a cavalcade of hits and beloved deep cuts, and much more. Considering Usher and Chris Brown's long-standing dynamic, this will be a celebration.

With that in mind, fans are keeping their eyes peeled for the duo to drop more information about the "Raymond & Brown" tour and where and when it will go. After many amazing shows from both superstars, this could be their biggest endeavor yet regarding live performances.