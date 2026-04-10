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chris brown usher tour
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Everything We Know So Far About The Usher & Chris Brown Tour
Chris Brown and Usher will begin their "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" joint tour presumably later this year, and the announcement has fans ecstatic.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 10, 2026