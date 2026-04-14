How To Buy Tickets For The Chris Brown & Usher Tour

BY Alexander Cole
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Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" Hosted By Usher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Usher and Chris Brown attend Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" with a star-studded party hosted by Usher and held in partnership with Meta and ORBIT Gum. Guests enjoyed plant-based bites from Tattooed Chef and toasts of PATRÓN EL ALTO at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Interscope)
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Chris Brown and Usher are set to embark on "The Raymond & Brown Tour," and fans want to know how to cop tickets.

Just last week, Chris Brown & Usher stunned fans when they revealed that they would be going on a joint tour that is over a decade in the making. "The Raymond and Brown Tour" is certainly garnering lots of attention online. In the past few days, it feels as though this is the only thing that fans have been paying attention to.

It is easy to see why, given the fact that there is still a lot that we do not know about this tour. Upon the tour's announcement, there were no dates or locations given. Furthermore, there was very little information about how to cop tickets.

Over the weekend, a website was created containing a countdown. This countdown pointed towards an announcement at noon today. Well, that announcement has officially been made, and it should excite fans quite a bit.

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Chris Brown & Usher Tour Tickets Are Almost Live

Below, you can find all the official tour dates and locations for "The Raymond & Brown Tour." This tour is going to start in June and is going to finish in December. The dates are spread out quite a bit, and it looks like the tour will take Chris Brown and Usher all throughout the United States.

Pre-sale tickets officially go on sale as of Thursday, April 23rd, at Noon local time. You have until Tuesday, April 21, at 10 PM EST to sign up for said pre-sale. Meanwhile, regular tickets will become available as of Monday, April 27, at Noon local time.

Chris Brown & Usher Tour Dates

Jun 26 - Denver, CO
Jun 30 - Minneapolis, MN
Jul 2 - Detroit, MI
Jul 3 - Detroit, MI
Jul 7 - Cleveland, OH
Jul 10 - Washington City, DC
Jul 11 - Washington City, DC
Jul 17 - Charlotte, NC
Jul 21 - St. Louis, MO
Jul 25 - Nashville, TN
Jul 28 - Birmingham, AL
Aug 1 - Syracuse, NY
Aug 7 - New Jersey, NJ
Aug 8 - New Jersey, NJ
Aug 11 - Toronto, ON
Aug 12 - Toronto, ON
Aug 17 - Boston, MA
Aug 21 - Chicago, IL
Aug 28 - San Francisco, CA
Sep 5 - Las Vegas, NV
Sep 6 - Las Vegas, NV
Sep 10 - Dallas, TX
Sep 25 - Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26 - Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29 - Glendale, AZ
Oct 3 - El Paso, TX
Oct 5 - San Antonio, TX
Oct 9 - Houston, TX
Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA
Nov 8 - Atlanta, GA|
Nov 20 - New Orleans, LA
Dec 3 - Miami Gardens, FL
Dec 11 - Tampa Bay, FL

Needless to say, it appears as though this is going to be the biggest tour of the year.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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