How To Buy Tickets For The Chris Brown & Usher Tour

Chris Brown and Usher are set to embark on "The Raymond & Brown Tour," and fans want to know how to cop tickets.

Below, you can find all the official tour dates and locations for "The Raymond & Brown Tour." This tour is going to start in June and is going to finish in December. The dates are spread out quite a bit, and it looks like the tour will take Chris Brown and Usher all throughout the United States.

It is easy to see why, given the fact that there is still a lot that we do not know about this tour. Upon the tour's announcement, there were no dates or locations given. Furthermore, there was very little information about how to cop tickets.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!