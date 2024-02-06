Usher Announces “Past Present Future” Tour

Usher will be embarking on the Past Present Future tour across the United States following his highly-anticipated performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He announced the venture on Tuesday with presale tickets going on sale throughout the week. The first show is scheduled for August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The tour will conclude on October 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Citi and Verizon will host the first presale ticket round on Wednesday, February 7. A general sale will kick off on Monday, February 12 at 10:00 AM, local time, through Live Nation. The tour announcement comes as Usher prepares to release his new album, Coming Home, on Friday, February 9.

Usher Performs At iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 12: Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 at Wells Fargo Center on December 12, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Usher revealed the tracklist to Coming Home, last week. The project will feature collaborations with Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., and more artists across its 20 songs. His performance at the Super Bowl will be going down on Sunday, February 11. Check out the full slate of dates for Usher's tour below and be on the lookout for further updates on the singer on HotNewHipHop.

Usher's "Past Present Future" Tour Schedule

8/20 at Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia

8/24 at CFG Bank Arena Baltimore, Maryland

8/27 at TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts

8/30 at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

9/2 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada

9/3 at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Canada

9/6 at Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York

9/7 at Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York

9/12 at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Michigan

9/17 at Ball Arena Denver, Colorado

9/21 at Intuit Dome Los Angeles, California

9/22 at Intuit Dome Los Angeles, California

9/28 at Oakland Arena Oakland, California

9/29 at Oakland Arena Oakland, California

10/4 at American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas

10/7 at Moody Center ATX Austin, Texas

10/11 at Kaseya Center Miami, Florida

10/12 at Kaseya Center Miami, Florida

10/17 at State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia

10/18 at State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia

10/22 at Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina

10/26 at Enterprise Center St. Louis, Missouri

10/28 at United Center Chicago, Illinois

10/29 at United Center Chicago, Illinois

