Usher Strips Down To His Underwear For New SKIMS Collab

Usher is about to have a huge week. On Friday, he will be dropping a brand-new album. Overall, this album is taking advantage of the fact that he will be performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers, and fans are excited to see this play out. As for Usher and his halftime show, he is someone with a plethora of hits, so we can only imagine how amazing it will be. Moreover, he is a talented dancer and has one of the best stage presences in the pop and r&b space.

However, it seems like Usher has had another trick up his sleeve this whole time. Today, it was announced that the singer would be teaming up with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS for a new collection. On Monday, February 12th at 12 PM EST, a new men's underwear collection will be coming out. In the images below, you can see that Usher is the model for this collection. It is the perfect collaboration and one that will have you calling Kim K a marketing genius.

Usher x SKIMS

The timing of this is just perfect. Everyone is thinking about Usher right now. Furthermore, women will now be rushing out to buy these pieces for their boyfriends and husbands. Sure, is blatant consumerism rampant in our society right now? Yes. But that is not Kim and Usher's problem, now is it? Kim is trying to grow SKIMS, and this has been the way to do it. With an expansion into men's wear, it is very clear that she knows what she is doing. As for Usher, well, he continues to win, decades into his career.

Let us know your thoughts on the collaboration, in the comments section below. Will you be buying anything from this new collection? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

