USHER & Pheelz Deliver Light & Rhythmic Soul Cut "Ruin"

USHER is making his long overdue return to music very, very soon. The iconic performer and seductive R&B singer will finally be releasing his first album since 2018. That was a mini eight-song LP with fellow Georgian producer Zaytoven called "A" that had features from Future and Gunna. If you are wondering when USHER put out his last solo effort, you would have to return to 2016 with Hard II Love.

While dropping your first album in nearly six years is very exciting, performing at the Super Bowl is another reason to be giddy. It is safe to say USHER is feeling that way based on all of his recent interviews. The ageless 45-year-old superstar's next album will be called COMING HOME and will have 20 tracks. The tracklist, as well as the release date, which is February 9, is available to be seen on Apple Music.

Listen To "Ruin" By USHER & Pheelz

So far, USHER has put out three songs from the LP. Those include "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, the Jung Kook collaboration "Standing Next to You," and "Risk It All" featuring H.E.R. That is being pulled from The Color Purple movie soundtrack. This latest single is called "Ruin" and brings along Nigerian Afropop/Afrobeats artist and producer Pheelz. He takes the reigns on the beat and adds a verse. Both sing beautifully about a lover that is slowly draining them of their energy. The instrumental mixes elements of soul, R&B, and Pheelz native sounds of African music. It all comes together very well, so be sure to check it out.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Ruin," by USHER and Pheelz? Is this the best single from his forthcoming record COMING HOME, why or why not? Will this be a top-tier project in his discography? Are you excited about the LP?

Quotable Lyrics:

Bye-bye, good riddance for the last time (For the last time)

So you can try, try (Try, try, try), maybe get it right next time (Maybe get it right)

Different timeline, maybe then you can be mine (Then you can be mine)

You ruined me for everybody

You ruined me for everybody, ooh

Bye-bye, good riddance for the last time (Ooh, for the last time)

