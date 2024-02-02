Ice Spice Has The Entire Internet Thirsting For Her After Sporting Partially See-Through Dress

Ice Spice has been having a pretty solid start to 2024. Just last Friday, she came out with her new song "Think U The Shit (Fart)." Overall, this song has proven to be polarizing. However, it is a whole lot of fun and you have to give it some credit for that. Ultimately, Spice continues to be one of the best new artists out there. She has the potential to win a Grammy this weekend, which would be huge. Moreover, she has a new album dropping later this year called Y2K and fans are excited for it.

Last night, Ice Spice got all dressed up for the Spotify Best New Artist Party. This is one of the many Pre-Grammy parties that are going on this week. Well, Spice was feeling like a million bucks, and she dressed like it to. In the images below, Spice can be seen wearing a partially see-through dress. The dress has stripes all throughout that are done vertically. There are black and transparent stripes, but the black stripes are placed in a way that cover up sensitive areas. Having said that, you can imagine what the reactions were on social media.

Ice Spice Stuns Again

As you can see in the tweets below, numerous men were having a conniption over these images. Although we mean that in more of a positive way. Dudes were shooting their shots in the quote tweets, while Spice continued about her day. The rapper probably deals with this all of the time, and that is not going to change. If there is one thing about her come-up that has remained consistent, it is that men are absolutely obsessed with her. However, the same can be said about the girlies.

Fans Continue To Thirst

Now, we wait to see what Ice Spice will wear to the Grammys. No matter what, we're sure she is going to stun there too. Let us know what you think of this dress, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

