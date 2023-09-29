Usher Serenades Leomie Anderson In Paris

Usher made headlines all summer for serenading various celebrity women at his My Way residency in Vegas. Famously, he shared a moment with Keke Palmer that sparked a tremendous amount of controversy. The father of Palmer's child, Darius Jackson, responded to the clip publicly, shaming her for her outfit. This led to backlash, breakup rumors, and more. Many also thought that Jackson was truly more upset with how close Palmer and Usher had gotten in the video. The incident even left some claiming that Usher was on a Take Your Girl tour.

He and his guests leaned into the drama, with various taken women later making a point to keep their distance. Saweetie, Winnie Harlow, and more have been serenaded in recent months, and clearly wanted no part of the controversy. Luckily, he was recently able to find the perfect guest to sing to during "There Goes My Baby." He spotted British model Leomie Anderson in the crowd at his recent show in Paris, and she seemed more than willing to make the most of the moment.

Usher Finally Finds His "Baby"

Anderson shared a couple of clips from the night on social media. “I had one shot,” she captioned one of them. “Usher in Paris was >>>” In the clip, she's seen summoning Usher to come sing to her, and showing off her seductive moves. “I think I found my baby over here,” Usher says. “I just wanna make sure I got the right one.”

Finally finding his "baby" isn't the only thing Usher has to be excited about as of late. Recently, it was also announced that he'll be performing at the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. “This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint," he says of the honor. What do you think of Usher serenading British model Leomie Anderson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Usher.

