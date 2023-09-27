Usher Will Bring “Tasteful” Strip Club Aesthetic To Super Bowl Performance

There's a full on Usher renaissance going on in 2023. The rapper has scored his biggest hit in a few years with "Good Good." The song features contributions from 21 Savage and Summer Walker and has been climbing up the charts for weeks. It will serve as one of the singles from the R&B legend's upcoming new album, which is slated to release in February of next year. The announcement of the new project is big news for fans, but it was secondary to even bigger news.

Usher was officially confirmed as the headlining performer for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He's following up a highly-anticipated show from Rihanna last year and a massive collaboration between Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and more the year before. The show will take place on the same day his new album is released, February 11, 2024. He's had high praise for the opportunity to take the stage during the big game. In an interview released with the announcement he called it the "honor of a lifetime."

Read More: Usher Wants No Parts Of Keke Palmer Drama, Refuses To Be Like Trey Songz

Usher Makes Big Halftime Show Promises

Now a new report from Page Six is elaborating on the singer's vision for his halftime show. The singer has been using stripper poles and accompanying dancers during his Las Vegas residency for months and they've received rave reviews. A source they spoke to claimed that he was planning on bringing that with him to the Super Bowl albeit with the dancers "dressed in a tasteful manner."

Usher is clearly taking his Super Bowl responsibilities pretty seriously. “This is a moment that I’ve waited my entire life for and I am not coming to disappoint," he said in an interview about the performance. There's also been speculation that following the performance, he could take off on a massive world tour. What do you think of Usher promising to bring Atlanta's strip club culture to his Superbowl Halftime show performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Usher Knows Better Than To Sing To Dwyane Wade’s Wife At Concert

[Via]