Usher & Zacari Bring The Smoothness To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

February isn't getting any hotter for the northern hemisphere, but that doesn't mean that the soul is getting colder. Moreover, we rounded up the very best of the best new music of the week on our new R&B Season playlist update in this genre's field. While sometimes that genre barrier can become a little blurry, this next collaboration and artist falls firmly in that camp. Of course, we're talking about "The King Of R&B," Usher, and his newest team-up with Pheelz, their single "Ruin." However, while the vocals definitely fit within that style, the Afrobeat-inspired beat makes for a uniquely breezy take that shows off a lot of vocal strength.

Next up on our R&B Season playlist update is the new Zacari song, "Ocean," which is a another smooth and pleasant jam. Of course, the vocalist does very well switching between lower tones and high-pitched falsettos, which gives some nice dynamism to the guitar-led beat. Also, additional production elements such as flanging, atmospheric synth pads, and more add to the emotive punch of the song and make it stand out from a typical ballad. Overall, it's an easy add to a driving playlist or for more chill vibes.

Read More: Usher Intends To Honor Black Artists With Super Bowl Halftime Show

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Speaking of atmosphere, we'd be remiss not to shout out SAFE's new song, "Same Night," on this week's R&B Season playlist update. It's another romantic cut that finds strength in its warbled samples and slow, reverb-drenched drum beat with sharp snares and crisp hi-hats. Not only that, but his vocals never overwhelm the instrumentation and vice versa, and it's a very nice balance between tense swells and melancholy valleys. Even though it's not the most eventful track here, it's exactly the kind of mood-setting that much of this genre champions so well.

Finally, we wanted to give a nod to Daniel Caesar's soft and patient cover of "Waiting In Vain" by Bob Marley, off of One Love – Music Inspired By The Film. This reimagining is definitely more sultry and less joyful than its original, but its strong sentiment and narrative core still holds on tight. Let us know in the comments what your favorite release on our R&B Season playlist update was this week -– and what else we missed, too. Check out the playlist above and, as always, log back into HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Read More: Lil Yachty & TiaCorine Get Odd On Our New “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update: Stream