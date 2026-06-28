Usher & Chris Brown Kick Off "R&B" Tour With Massive Setlist

Chris Brown and Usher have so many individual hits in their careers, they could fill up a whole headlining concert by themselves. So when they're together on their recently kicked-off "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour, expect a whole lot of jams back to back.
The R&B icons recently hosted their first show of the trek in Denver on Friday (June 26) at Empower Field at Mile High. Billboard caught the whole rundown of the three-hour extravaganza. They divided the experience into nine sections, with them sharing the stage at some moments and letting the other pop off by themselves for most of the run.
Mario and Eric Bellinger were special guests for the occasion, and fans expect many more in the tour's run through December.
Most recently, Chris Brown dropped his BROWN deluxe album, The Chocolate Edition. Usher released the song "Tampa" alongside The-Dream.
Elsewhere, they have a lot of individual matters to attend to still. We'll see if they link up for some other special moments or if they give it their all on this "Raymond & Brown" tour. In any case, it's going to be very exciting to see how this tour plays out and what prized memories they will create for fans. Check out the setlist below.
Chris Brown & Usher Setlist
- Party (both)
- Yeah! (Usher)
- Caught Up
- U Don't Have To Call
- Love In This Club
- Bad Girl
- Poppin (Chris Brown)
- Wall To Wall
- Deuces
- Loyal
- Go Crazy
- Look At Me Now
- For The Moment
- Run It
- Superstar (Usher)
- U Remind Me
- My Way
- U Make Me Wanna
- My Boo
- Trading Places
- Lovers & Friends
- Burn
- Residuals (Chris Brown)
- It's Not You It's Me
- Fallin'
- Heat
- Warm Embrace
- Something In The Water
- Privacy
- Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
- Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
- Say Goodbye
- Don't Judge Me
- She Ain't You
- Under The Influence
- Back To Sleep (Remix) [both]
- Seduction (Usher)
- Feel Something (Chris Brown)
- Nice & Slow
- There Goes My Baby (Usher)
- Wet The Bed (Chris Brown)
- It Depends (Remix) [both]
- Take You Down (Chris Brown)
- OMG (Usher)
- Good Kisser
- No Limit
- Climax
- Confessions
- Superstar
- Ayo (Chris Brown)
- Obvious
- Kiss Kiss
- With You
- Forever
- No Guidance
- New Flame (both)