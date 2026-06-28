Usher & Chris Brown Kick Off "R&B" Tour With Massive Setlist

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Usher Chris Brown R&B Tour Setlist
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artists Usher and Chris Brown perform onstage during "The UR Experience" tour at Staples Center on November 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images)
We will see if Usher and Chris Brown keep this extensive momentum up for the remainder of their "Raymond & Brown" tour.

Chris Brown and Usher have so many individual hits in their careers, they could fill up a whole headlining concert by themselves. So when they're together on their recently kicked-off "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour, expect a whole lot of jams back to back.

The R&B icons recently hosted their first show of the trek in Denver on Friday (June 26) at Empower Field at Mile High. Billboard caught the whole rundown of the three-hour extravaganza. They divided the experience into nine sections, with them sharing the stage at some moments and letting the other pop off by themselves for most of the run.

Mario and Eric Bellinger were special guests for the occasion, and fans expect many more in the tour's run through December.

Most recently, Chris Brown dropped his BROWN deluxe album, The Chocolate Edition. Usher released the song "Tampa" alongside The-Dream.

Elsewhere, they have a lot of individual matters to attend to still. We'll see if they link up for some other special moments or if they give it their all on this "Raymond & Brown" tour. In any case, it's going to be very exciting to see how this tour plays out and what prized memories they will create for fans. Check out the setlist below.

Read More: Usher & Chris Brown Songs We Need To Hear On Their R&B Tour

Chris Brown & Usher Setlist

  1. Party (both)
  2. Yeah! (Usher)
  3. Caught Up
  4. U Don't Have To Call
  5. Love In This Club
  6. Bad Girl
  7. Poppin (Chris Brown)
  8. Wall To Wall
  9. Deuces
  10. Loyal
  11. Go Crazy
  12. Look At Me Now
  13. For The Moment
  14. Run It
  15. Superstar (Usher)
  16. U Remind Me
  17. My Way
  18. U Make Me Wanna
  19. My Boo
  20. Trading Places
  21. Lovers & Friends
  22. Burn
  23. Residuals (Chris Brown)
  24. It's Not You It's Me
  25. Fallin'
  26. Heat
  27. Warm Embrace
  28. Something In The Water
  29. Privacy
  30. Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
  31. Ain't No Way (You Won't Love Me)
  32. Say Goodbye
  33. Don't Judge Me
  34. She Ain't You
  35. Under The Influence
  36. Back To Sleep (Remix) [both]
  37. Seduction (Usher)
  38. Feel Something (Chris Brown)
  39. Nice & Slow
  40. There Goes My Baby (Usher)
  41. Wet The Bed (Chris Brown)
  42. It Depends (Remix) [both]
  43. Take You Down (Chris Brown)
  44. OMG (Usher)
  45. Good Kisser
  46. No Limit
  47. Climax
  48. Confessions
  49. Superstar
  50. Ayo (Chris Brown)
  51. Obvious
  52. Kiss Kiss
  53. With You
  54. Forever
  55. No Guidance
  56. New Flame (both)

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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