Usher & Chris Brown Kick Off "R&B" Tour With Massive Setlist

We will see if Usher and Chris Brown keep this extensive momentum up for the remainder of their "Raymond & Brown" tour.

Elsewhere, they have a lot of individual matters to attend to still. We'll see if they link up for some other special moments or if they give it their all on this "Raymond & Brown" tour. In any case, it's going to be very exciting to see how this tour plays out and what prized memories they will create for fans. Check out the setlist below.

The R&B icons recently hosted their first show of the trek in Denver on Friday (June 26) at Empower Field at Mile High. Billboard caught the whole rundown of the three-hour extravaganza. They divided the experience into nine sections, with them sharing the stage at some moments and letting the other pop off by themselves for most of the run.

Chris Brown and Usher have so many individual hits in their careers, they could fill up a whole headlining concert by themselves. So when they're together on their recently kicked-off "Raymond & Brown (R&B)" tour, expect a whole lot of jams back to back.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.