Tampa - Song by The-Dream featuring Usher

The-Dream is going to be dropping "Love Hate II" next month, but first, he has dropped "Tampa" with Usher.

With The-Dream preparing his new project, Love Hate II, for July 10, the artist is looking to come through with some singles. On Friday, he graced his fans with the new song "Tampa," and it just so happens to contain an Usher feature. Fans of 2000s R&B are always going to appreciate a collaboration between these two heavyweights. Throughout the track, The-Dream and Usher's signature vocals completely reign supreme. The song is catchy as well, and the moody production bolsters this into a song that you'll have to check out this weekend.

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