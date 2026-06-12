Tampa - Song by The-Dream featuring Usher

With The-Dream preparing his new project, Love Hate II, for July 10, the artist is looking to come through with some singles. On Friday, he graced his fans with the new song "Tampa," and it just so happens to contain an Usher feature. Fans of 2000s R&B are always going to appreciate a collaboration between these two heavyweights. Throughout the track, The-Dream and Usher's signature vocals completely reign supreme. The song is catchy as well, and the moody production bolsters this into a song that you'll have to check out this weekend.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Love Hate II
Quotable Lyrics from Tampa
Givenchy's in the air
Man, this shit ain't fair
Got Balenciaga, boy, I got her falling out the air (Wait now)
Pause that shit right thеre