Love/Hate II — Album by THE-DREAM

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.46.27 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.46.27 PM
The project arrives nearly two decades after the original.

Nearly two decades after releasing the Gold-certified Love/Hate, THE-DREAM returns with its long-awaited sequel, Love/Hate II. The 17-track project arrives 19 years after the original helped redefine modern R&B and further cemented the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer as one of the genre's most influential hitmakers. The album features guest appearances from Usher, T.I., Rick Ross, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, and Kelly Rowland, blending THE-DREAM's signature songwriting with polished production and a mix of romantic slow burns, confident anthems, and soulful ballads. Rather than revisiting the past, Love/Hate II expands on the foundation of its predecessor while bringing one of R&B's most celebrated catalogs into a new era.

Fans have been waiting years to see if THE-DREAM would revisit one of the defining projects of his catalog. And he finally delivers. Whether listeners are here for the nostalgia or curious to hear where his sound has evolved, there's plenty to unpack across the album's 17 tracks.

Genre: R&B
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Album: Love/Hate II

Tracklist For Love/Hate II
  1. 1 of 1
  2. Bring That Body
  3. Love Sound
  4. Tampa (feat. Usher)
  5. 24/7
  6. Powder Coat (feat. Pusha T & Swizz Beatz)
  7. Be My Lady (feat. T.I.)
  8. Virgo Type Shit
  9. State of Peaches
  10. Favorite
  11. Obviously / Juxtapose
  12. Papi Te Ama (feat. Kelly "Dria" Rowland)
  13. No Hands
  14. A Cold Summer
  15. Blow My Mind
  16. I, Remember
  17. Perfect (feat. Rick Ross)
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    About The Author
    Tallie Spencer
    @TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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