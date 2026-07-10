Love/Hate II — Album by THE-DREAM

Nearly two decades after releasing the Gold-certified Love/Hate, THE-DREAM returns with its long-awaited sequel, Love/Hate II. The 17-track project arrives 19 years after the original helped redefine modern R&B and further cemented the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer as one of the genre's most influential hitmakers. The album features guest appearances from Usher, T.I., Rick Ross, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, and Kelly Rowland, blending THE-DREAM's signature songwriting with polished production and a mix of romantic slow burns, confident anthems, and soulful ballads. Rather than revisiting the past, Love/Hate II expands on the foundation of its predecessor while bringing one of R&B's most celebrated catalogs into a new era.