Fabolous Just Got A Pair of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Anniversary Air Force 1s

BY Ben Atkinson
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2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Audience and Backstage
Jay-Z and Fabolous during 2006 BET Hip-Hop Awards - Audience and Backstage at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage for BET Network)

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Fabolous received a pair of Jay-Z's exclusive "Reasonable Doubt" Air Force 1s, made for the album's 30th anniversary.

Fabolous just received a pair of Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" Air Force 1s. The shoes mark 30 years since Jay-Z's debut album dropped. Nike made this pair strictly for friends and family, not retail.

Fabolous shared the unboxing on social media, showing off the packaging. The box itself came in a sleek black and white design. Inside, the sneakers sat wrapped in a black satin pouch. A separate case held the shoes in white protective wrapping.

The build stays true to the classic triple white air force 1. That colorway has deep ties to Jay-Z and New York street culture. One heel features an embossed Roc-A-Fella Records logo detail. The opposite heel reads "Reasonable Doubt 1996," tied to the album's release.

This design connects back to a rare 1999 promotional pair. Nike briefly revived that original design during a 2017 anniversary release. This new version leans further into storytelling than that earlier revival did. Fabolous receiving a pair shows how far this rollout reaches.

Reasonable Doubt's anniversary celebration has included pop-ups and other exclusive merch. Jay-Z is also marking the milestone with upcoming Yankee Stadium performances. For now, there's no word on whether these will get a public release. Fabolous joins a small group of people who've received this pair so far.

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Jay-Z Gifts AF1's To Fabolous

The original Roc-A-Fella Air Force 1 goes back to 1999. Nike made a small batch as early promotional pieces at the time. That pair became one of hip-hop's most recognized sneaker collaborations ever.

Getting it made wasn't simple, since Nike hesitated on artist specific shoes then. Outside help from a sneaker boutique with ties to Jay-Z made it happen. Nike eventually gave the design a proper release back in 2017. That version arrived as part of the Air Force 1's 35th anniversary lineup.

This newest pair borrows that same blue Roc-A-Fella detail on the heel. Adding "Reasonable Doubt 1996" ties it more directly to the album itself. Recipients like Fabolous represent the tight circle receiving this anniversary gift. Whether it eventually reaches a wider release still remains unclear.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester Reveals A New Unreleased Air Jordan 14

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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